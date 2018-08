Slightly reduced trade for sheep at Newtownstewart Mart

A full yard of lambs and fat ewes sold to a slightly reduced trade.

S Smyth 25kgs, £85.00; Jas Daly 25.2kgs, £83.50; R Daly 25kgs, £83.00; Robert Scott 24.7kgs, £83.00; a Castlederg farmer 25.7kgs, £82.00 and R Pinkerton 24.3kgs, £82.00; R Pollock 24kgs, £81.80; K McNamee 24.27kgs, £81.00; D Keatley 24kgs, £81.50; C Campbell 24.3kgs, £81.00; C and K Hilley 25.5kgs, £82.00; R Darragh 23.5kgs, £80.50; a Gortin farmer 23.6kgs, £80.50; G McFarland 23.9kgs, £80.00; D Hamilton 23.7kgs, £77.50 and D McNamee 23.2kgs, £76.50.

Fat ewes sold from £55 to £90.