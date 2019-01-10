Smaller new year sale at Omagh

There was a smaller entry at Omagh to begin the New Year, with a little more urgency in demand.

Bullocks: M. Cumisky, Creggan 510k £1140; 495k £1120; 405k £900; 555k £1100, S. McCabe, Seskinore 505k £1090, M. Ferris, Leglands 540k £1090, C. McSparron, Drumquin 525k £1115, S. Fox, Carrickmore 555k £1145, D. J. Short, Drumragh 505k £1000, E. McMackin, Sion Mills 405k £900; 425k £910; 430k £920, F. W. Browne, Clanabogan 490k £1030; 460k £945, W. J. McLaughlin, Drumquin 460k £945, Jas. Henderson, Trillick 455k £935; 470k £945, P. Gallagher, Strabane 420k £850.

Heifers: A. Hawkes, Ranelly 525k £1070; 515k £1045; 580k £1155, D. J. Short, Drumragh 535k £1080, R & S Nesbitt, Killen 415k £900; 405k £860; 400k £870, M. Cumisky, Creggan 475k £1025; 520k £1040; 360k £810, R. J. Rankin, Castlederg 425k £900, R. Aiken, Drumquin 495k £995, B. Coll, Drumquin270k £600 (3), M. Doonan, Kesh 490k £965, P. Fox, Creggan 670k £1300.

Fat Cows: T. McVitty, Magheraveely, 580k £169; 560k £154, J. Duff, Loughmacrory 660k £163, T. Reaney, Plumbridge 610k £152; 510k £150, D. Beattie, Gillygooley 720k £147.

Friesian Cows: A. Armstrong, Omagh 590k £137, P. McCrossan, Strabane 620k £116; 590k £105, K. Latimer, Trillick 620k £108, P & K Donnelly, Beragh 570k £107.

Dropped Calves: P. Conwell, Donemana £420 Limousin Bull, C. Keatley, Aghyaran £385 B. Blue Bull; £345 B. Blue Heifer, B. McBride, Trillick £380 Charolais Bull; £310 Limousin Heifer, W. T. Atcheson, Strabane £345 Simmental Bull, D. Anderson, Fintona £340 Angus Bull, W. H. Cummings, Castlederg £335 B. Blue Bull, J. Oliver, Dromore £325 and £315 Hereford Bulls, E. Stevenson, Kesh £320 Fleckveih Bull, Jas. McFarland, Omagh £315 Angus Bull.

Weanlings: Gortavoy Farms, Pomeroy £645 Limousin Bull, P. McMenamin, Envagh £625 Charolais Bull, D. O. McCracken, Seskinore £615 Hereford Bull; £600 Friesian Bull, F&P Keenan, Greencastle £600 Charolais Heifer.