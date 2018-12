Smaller supply of cattle sold firmly at Newtownstewart Mart

A smaller supply of cattle sold firmly.

Fat cows: S Brogan, Gortin 655kgs, £125; W J A Houston, Donemana 780kgs, £122 and £114; D Monaghan, Omagh 615kgs, £114; J Quinn, Donemana 580kgs, £107.

Poorer cows sold from £60 to £100.

Heifer prices: J Sayers, Donemana 740kgs, £1,390, 625kgs, £1,240. C A Armstrong, Dromore 650kgs, £1,300, 555kgs, £1,120; L McFarland, Omagh 530kgs, £1,090, 500kgs, £1,040, 495kgs, £1,000, 520kgs, £940; a local farmer 560kgs, £1,030 and £1,000; an Omagh farmer 485kgs, £1,010, 460kgs, £965, £940 and £930. A Strabane farmer 520kgs £890.

Bullock prices: W J A Houston, Donemana 675kgs, £1,330. A Sproule, Castlederg 645kgs, £1,255, 575kgs, £1,175, 550kgs, £1,065. A local farmer 620kgs, £1,180, 545kgs, £925. A Nelson, Castlederg 600kgs, £1,170, 555kgs, £1,100, 520kgs, £1,000. A local farmer (Friesian bullocks) 690kgs, £1,140, 665kgs, £1,070; a Strabane farmer 590kgs, £1,145. A Armstrong, Dromore 490kgs, £955, 480kgs, £990, 500kgs, £980, 470kgs, £890.

Sheep sale: Sample prices - L McFarland 30kgs, £95; W H McFarland 24.8kgs, £93; D Dunbar 30.3kgs, £93; 26.6kgs, £93; J Armstrong 29kgs, £93; 26kgs, £90; W J Doherty 28.9kgs, £92.50; S A Conway 25.75kgs, £92; a local farmer 27.1kgs, £92; K McMullin 25kgs, £92; C McLaughlin 24.6kgs, £91; F Ward 26.3kgs, £91; K Kelly 25.5kgs, £91; S Brogan 24.5kgs, £91; T Barr 25.9kgs, £90; C McAskie 25.2kgs, £90; P Devine 24.8kgs, £86 and William Rankin 22.5kgs, £84.

Fat ewes sold up to £75.