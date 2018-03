Snow hits numbers at Ballymena but not prices

Due to weather conditions, a small show of beef cattle resulted in a great trade.

Beef cows sold to 180p for 720kg at £1296, Fr cows to 130p for 630kg at £819, beef heifers to 214p for 580kg at £1241 and beef bullocks to 228p for 560kg at £1276.

Beef cows sold to: John Beggs, Whitehead BB 720kg £1296 (180), Hugh McAlister, Aghadowey Lim 580kg £1015 (175), A McNeilly, Muckamore Lim 700kg £1169 (167), Rbt Armstrong, Lisburn Lim 750kg £1230 (164), Hugh McAlister BB 560kg £912 (163), P McCammond, Larne Lim 430kg £696 (162), Hay Bros, Ballycarry Sim 690kg £1110 (161), S Adams, Broughshane Lim 690kg £1104 (160), John Beggs, Whitehead Lim 610kg £951 (156), Mel Lucas, Antrim Char 580kg £904 (156), AA 770kg £1155 (150).

Friesian cows sold to: R & C Steede, Cullybackey 630kg £819 (130), 740kg £954 (129), 630kg £787 (125), Sam Kennedy, Doagh 720kg £864 (120), Joe Maybin, Kells 570kg £655 (115), 620kg £682 (110), George Kerr, Ahoghill 610kg £652 (107), 610kg £640 (105), RAS Barkley, Dunloy 650kg £650 (100).

Beef heifers sold to: T Aiken, Coleraine Char 580kg £1241 (214), Linton Bros, Cloughmills Char 670kg £1420 (212), T Aiken Char 630kg £1329 (211), Char 530kg £1113 (210), Linton Bros, Char 640kg £1337 (209), Char 630kg £1310 (208), T Aiken Char 550kg £1144 (208), Linton Bros Char 660kg £1346 (204), G McLernon, Toomebridge Sim 570kg £1145 (201), C McErlean, Portglenone Lim 620kg £1202 (194).

Beef bullocks sold to: Mel Lucas, Antrim BB 560kg £1276 (228), BB 570kg £1282 (225), BB 660kg £1432 (217), John Heron, Broughshane Lim 530kg £1097 (207), J White, Antrim Lim 590kg £1215 (206), Char 660kg £1359 (206), John Heron Lim 580kg £1194 (206), C Kerr, Newtownabbey Lim 650kg £1326 (204), D & J Compton, Rathkenny Lim 540kg £1026 (190), Tom McKinstry, Ballyclare Char 690kg £1304 (189), John Heron, Lim 650kg £1202 (185).

Dairy stock on Friday, 2nd March sold to £1400 for a calved heifer from WJ Bryson, Crumlin. Suckler stock sold to £1440 for a Lim heifer with bull calf from H Carey, Randalstown.

Top price in ring 3 - £330 for a Lim bull calf.

Ruling prices for beef bred bull calves: James McAuley, Cushendall Lim £330, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Lim £300, James McAuley Lim £265, D Robinson, Carnalbana Lim £245, Fisherwick farm, Doagh AA £235, Wm Warwick, Moorfields Lim £220.

Heifer calves sold to: Wm Warwick, Moorfields Lim £205, Fisherwick farm, Doagh AA £180, AA £180, Wm Warwick (2) Lim £150.

Friesian bull calves: Local farmer £170, L McKeever, Ballymoney £145, £130, £100, G Fitzsimons, Downpatrick £70, £60, Wm Warwick, Moorfields £60, G Fitzsimons £55.

Weanlings sold to 274p per kg for a 270kg Char bullock at £740, and to £950 each.

Bullocks sold to: S Scullion, Glenarm Char 270kg £740 (274), JS Dunn, Straid Lim 310kg £805 (259), Lim (2) 240kg £610 (254), S Scullion Char 340kg £825 (242), Wm Ridges, Ballycarry Char 360kg £870 (241), S Scullion Char 340kg £810 (238), JS Dunn Lim 250kg £590 (236), Wm Ridges, Char 390kg £905 (232), JS Dunn Lim 300kg £690 (230), Lim 290kg £655 (225), L McKeever, Ballymoney Blonde 310kg £695 (224), S Scullion, Char 280kg £620 (221), Wm Ridges Lon 370kg £800 (216).

Heifers sold to: Wm Ridges, Ballycarry Lim 340kg £820 (241), Char 360kg £825 (229), S Scullion, Glenarm Char 330kg £700 (212), Cleggan Estate, Ballymena Char 360kg £760 (211), Char 290kg £610 (210), F Warwick, Ballymena Char 250kg £520 (208), JS Dunn Lim 320kg £665 (207), DW & JW Bristow, Portglenone Lim 300kg £615 (205), Cleggan Estate Char 320kg £650 (203), Wm Ridges, Char 360kg £725 (201).

A smaller sale of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening, 5th March resulted in a sharper trade. Breeders sold to £144, ewes and lambs to £172, store lambs to £95 and pet lambs to £40.

Breeders sold to: Alan Shiels, Kilrea 10 Tex ewes in lamb £144, 10 Suff ewes in lamb £138, 9 Tex in lamb ewes £135, 8 Tex in lamb ewes £132, 8 Tex in lamb ewes £130, 8 Tex in lamb ewes £128, 10 Suff in lamb ewes £126, 4 Dor ewes in lamb £126, 10 Tex in lamb ewes £124, Martin McCormick, Carnlough 2 Char in lamb ewes £112, A Lynn, Ballycastle 3 CB in lamb ewes £110, Alan Shiels 9 Tex in lamb ewes £108, Martin McCormick 4 CB in lamb ewes £104, Alan Shiels 9 Suff in lamb ewes £100, 4 Tex ewes £100, A Lynn 5 CB in lamb ewes £100.

Ewes and lambs sold to: Wilson Carson, Cloughmills 2 Suff ewes & 3 lambs £172, 2 Suff ewes & 3 lambs £168, N & P Park, Antrim 1 Suff ewes & 2 lambs £158, 2 Suff ewes & 4 lambs £152.

Store lambs sold to: M Marshall, Clough 2 Tex £95, Scott Wharry, Glenarm 3 Tex £92, David Marshall, Clough 11 Suff £88, 5 Tex £81.50, Scott Wharry 2 Tex £78.

An entry of 150 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday. 6th March resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £710 over for a Char 610kg at £1320 presented by S Gowdy, Ballyclare. Heifers sold to £550 over for a Sim 550kg at £1100 offered by S Taylor, Ligoniel.

Bulls/blks 0-500kgs: McCready McCartney, Nutts Corner Char 460kg £1065 (231), RI Bashford, Magheramourne Lim 470kg £1075 (228), Lim 500kg £1090 (218), McCready McCartney Char 440kg £950 (215), RJ Graham, Glenariffe Char 360kg £775 (215), J McErlean, Portglenone Sim 500kg £1070 (214), Robert Carlisle, Templepatrick Lim 470kg £1000 (212), Lim 460kg £960 (208), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare AA 470kg £950 (202), Robert Carlisle, Templepatrick Lim 480kg £960 (200), Lim 450kg £900 (200), A & P Hamilton, Ahoghill Here 500kg £990 (198), Robert Carlisle, Templepatrick Lim 450kg £890 (197), J Smyth, Randalstown Lim 500kg £985 (197), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare AA 490kg £960 (195), J Smyth, Randalstown BB 470kg £920 (195),

501kg and over: C Tinsdale, Carnlough Lim 510kg £1120 (219), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Char 600kg £1300 (216), Char 610kg £1320 (216), George Kernohan, Randalstown Lim 570kg £1225 (214), C Tinsdale Char 510kg £1090 (213), S Gowdy Char 660kg £1405 (212), Char 620kg £1300 (209), Char 570kg £1185 (207), G McMaster, Broughshane Char 600kg £1245 (207), Char 630kg £1300 (206), R Getty, Armoy Char 660kg £1345 (203), Char 590kg £1200 (203), J McErlean, Portglenone Char 570kg £1155 (202), Sim 560kg £1120 (200), George Kernohan, Randalstown Lim 540kg £1065 (197), R Getty Char 560kg £1100 (196).

Heifers sold to 0-500kgs: T McNabney, Broughshane Char 320kg £675 (210), S Taylor, Ligoniel Lim 490kg £1000 (204), McCready McCartney, Nutts Corner Char 350kg £710 (202), T McNabney Char 380kg £760 (200), Char 290kg £575 (198), S Taylor, Ligoniel Lim 430kg £840 (195), T McNabney Char 410kg £800 (195), Char 350kg £680 (194), J Duffin, Ballygally Lim 380kg £735 (193), Noel Hamilton, Moorfields AA 480kg £920 (191), AA 410kg £785 (191), Patrick McNeill, Cushendun Lim 330kg £630 (190), J Duffin, Ballygally Sim 400kg £760 (190).

501kg and over: S Taylor, Ligoniel Sim 550kg £1100 (200), Noel Hamilton, Moorfields AA 520kg £1020 (196), AA 520kg £990 (190), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Lim 570kg £1050 (184), Lim 600kg £1100 (183).

An entry of 2103 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday, 7th March resulted in a super trade. Fat hoggets sold to a top price of 527p per kg for a pen of 12 Texels 23.5kg at £124 and a top per head of £128 for a pen of 11 Texels 25kg. Fat ewes sold to £125.

Fat hoggets (1855)

Top prices per kg: I Montgomery, Glenwherry 12 Tex 23.5kg £124 (527), J Mills, Kilwaughter 10 Tex 19kg £100 (526), I Montgomery 4 Tex 23.5kg £122 (519), 12 Tex 23kg £118 (513), JA O’Loan, Martinstown 11 Tex 25kg £128 (512), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 27 Tex 23.5kg £118 (502), Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick 17 Tex 24.5kg £122 (500), David Coulter, Doagh 10 Mil 23kg £115 (500), Martin McKillop, Loughgiel 1 Dor 20kg £100 (500), AJ Graham, Glenwherry 3 Dor 24kg £119.50 (497), Ryan Hamill, Randalstown 18 Tex 23.5kg £117 (497), S Somers, Limavady 13 Tex 23.5kg £117 (497), Donal McKay, Martinstown 3 Dor 21kg £104 (495), M Stewart, Coleraine 19 Tex 24.5kg £121 (493), local farmer 2 Tex 22kg £108 (490), Matt Gingles, 2 Tex 22kg £108 (490), local farmer 37 Tex 22kg £108 (490), Matt Gingles 18 Tex 22kg £108 (490), NH Smyth, Randalstown 34 CB 23.5kg £115.20 (490), L McAuley, Glenarm 49 Tex 25kg £122 (488), J McGowan, Greenisland 6 CB 20.5kg £100 (487), I Montgomery, 10 Tex 23.5kg £114.50 (487), Moore Wallace, Dunloy 6 Suff 23.5kg £114.50 (487), RJ Cupples, Broughshane 19 Cv 19.5kg £95 (487), Robert McNinch, Larne 6 Tex 24.5kg £119 (485).

Top prices per head: JA O’Loan, Martinstown 11 Tex 25kg £128, WJ Donaghy, Rasharkin 1 Tex 33kg £126.50, Harry Park, Ballymena 2 Tex 28.5kg £126, W Park, Antrim 26 Tex 26kg £125, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 10 Tex 26kg £124.50, Noel Collins, Aghadowey 38 Tex 26kg £124.50, J McMillan, Straid 22 Suff 30g £124, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 12 Tex 23.5kg £124, S Jamieson, Broughshane 12 Tex 26.5kg £124, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 12 Tex 26kg £124, WJ Thompson, Glenwherry 1 Tex 26kg £124, DS & D McKay, Rathkenny 1 Tex 28kg £123, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 4 Suff 28.5kg £123, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 9 Tex 28.5kg £123, Darren Johnston, Glenarm 2 Tex 38kg £123, Robert Boville, Toome 28 Suff 26kg £123, M Stewart, Coleraine 1 Tex 32kg £123, Walter Hoy, Templepatrick 17 Tex 24.5kg £122.50, H McCullough, Randalstown 3 BF 26kg £122, S Thompson, Glenarm 22 Suff 25.5kg £122, L McAuley, Glenarm 49 Tex 25kg £122, I Montgomery 4 Tex 23.5kg £122, A Dobbs, Carrick 1 Tex 32kg £122, K McAuley, Broughshane 19 Tex 25.5kg £121.50.