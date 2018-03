Spring lambs sell from 515p to 532p per kg at Massereene Mart

A large offering of spring lambs, prime hoggets and cast ewes on offer at Monday's pre Easter sale with a steady trade and a complete clearance of stock.

Spring lambs sold from 515p to 532p per kg.

Prime hoggets sold from 450p to 510p per kg.

Cast ewes sold up to £144 per head.

SPRING LAMBS: Glarryford producer 3 lambs 22kg at £117 = 532p. Groomsport producer 4 lambs 21kg at £110 = 524p. Ahoghill producer 2 lambs 22kg at £115 = 522p. Comber producer 4 lambs 21kg at £109 = 520p. Stoneyford producer 6 lambs 20kg at £103 = 515p. Ballymena producer 6 lambs 20kg at £103 = 515p.

PRIME HOGGETS: Antrim producer 12 hoggets 22kg at £112 = 510p. Dromore producer 10 hoggets 21kg at £104 = 498p. Tobermore producer 16 hoggets 23kg at £113 = 492p. Armagh producer 23 hoggets 23kg at £111 = 485p. Crumlin producer 12 hoggets 22kg at £106 = 482p. Portaferry producer 50 hoggets 24kg at £115 = 479p. Crumlin producer 21 hoggets 24kg at £115 = 479p. Crumlin producer 23 hoggets 24.5kg at £117 = 478p. Cookstown producer 26 hoggets 23.5kg at £111 = 472p. Crumlin producer 12 hoggets 22.5kg at £106 = 471p. Ballyclare producer 4 hoggets 21kg at £99 = 471p. Lurgan producer 18 hoggets 22kg at £103 = 468p. Doagh producer 51 hoggets 23kg at £107.50 = 467p. Ballymena producer 40 hoggets 24kg at £110 = 458p. Comber producer 24 hoggets 24kg at £110 = Crumlin producer 16 hoggets 24.5kg at £111 = 453p. Crumlin producer 13 hoggets 24.5kg at £111 = 453p. Ballywalter producer 6 hoggets 22.5kg at £102 = 453p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Crumlin producer 49 hoggets 29kg at £117. Larne producer 30 hoggets 29kg at £117. Magherafelt producer 44 hoggets 28.5kg at £116. Crumlin producer 5 hoggets 27.5kg at £115. Glenavy producer 10 hoggets 28kg at £115. Carrickfergus producer 10 hoggets 29kg at £115. Magherafelt producer 11 hoggets 30kg at £115. Doagh producer 49 hoggets 27kg at £114. Portadown producer 55 hoggets 27kg at £114.

CAST EWES

TEXELS: Groomsport producer 6 at £144. Banbridge producer 5 at £139. Crumlin producer 2 at £119. Groomsport producer 2 at £119. Donaghadee producer 2 at £118. Crumlin producer 7 at £110.

SUFFOLK: Ballywalter producer 2 at £120. Cookstown producer 2 at £116. Ballywalter producer 2 at £116. Ballywalter producer 10 at £110. Portadown producer 2 at £108.

CHAROLLAIS: Templepatrick producer 5 at £117. Richhill producer 11 at £117. Ahoghill producer 2 at £113. Raloo producer 10 at £104.

CROSSBRED: Coagh producer single at £108. Templepatrick producer 4 at £98. Newtownards producer at £99. Magherafelt producer 10 at £94. Richhill producer 10 at £91.

DORSET: Glarryford producer single at £121. Ballymena producer single at £116. Ballymena producer single at £98.

BLACKFACE: Carnlough producer 12 at £66. Ballymena producer 9 at £63. Downpatrick producer 4 at £60.

Mart and office will be closed Easter Monday.