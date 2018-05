Spring lambs selling to a top price of £118 at Saintfield Mart

A good show of 569 sheep on Tuesday with spring lambs selling to a top price of £118 and a top of £5.25 per kg.

Fat ewes selling to a top price of £110.

Breeding sheep selling to a top price of £160 each for 2 ewes and 2 lambs.

LEADING PRICES:

SPRING LAMBS - Newtownards producer, 25kgs, £118, Clough producer, 5 23.5kgs, £117, Millisle producer, 4, 23.5kgs, £117, Castlewellan producer, 2 27.5kgs, £115, Carrowdore producer, 4, 23kgs, £115, Killinchy producer, 2, 24kgs, £112, Downpatrick producer, 12, 23kgs, £112, Newtownards producer, 29, 23kgs, £110, Castlewellan producer, 11, 22.5kgs, £110, Portavogie producer, 5, 22.5kgs, £109, Carrowdore producer, 54, 22kgs, £109, Crossgar producer, 6, 21.5kgs, £108, Crossgar producer, 24, 22kgs, £108, Seaforde producer, 11, 21.5kgs, £107, Crossgar producer, 23kgs, £107, Downpatrick producer, 4, 22.5kgs, £107, Downpatrick producer, 15, 20kgs, £105, Crossgar producer, 4, 21kgs, £104, Downpatrick producer, 17, 20.5kgs, £102.50, Seaforde producer, 12, 19.5kgs, £100, Cloughey producer, 5, 21.5kgs, £100 and Castlewellan producer, 22, 20kgs, £98.

FAT EWES - Castlewellan producer, £110, £80, Dromara producer, £100, £90, £80, Comber producer, £100, £92, Portavogie producer, £95, Downpatrick producer, £94, Downpatrick producer, £92, £80, Carryduff producer, £90, £78, Ballygowan producer, £90, Clough producer, £86, Ballynahinch producer, £85, £80, Crossgar producer, £84, Castlewellan producer, £84, Crossgar producer, £83, Newtownards producer, £81 and Carrowdore producer, £77.50.

BREEDING SHEEP - Ballygowan producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £160 each, Crossgar producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £155, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £150, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £140, 6 ewes and 6 lambs £140 each and Downpatrick producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £155, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £148 each.