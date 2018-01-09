Springers selling to £1,550 at Armoy Mart

The first sale of 2018 saw a good show of 263 head on offer with springers selling to £1,550 and fat cattle selling to £1,520.

Trade was very sharp for all types of cattle and a packed ring of customers could have bought many more cattle.

STEERS

Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, Charolais, 520kgs, £1,050, 450kgs, £905, 630kgs, £1,190. Michael McKenna, Dervock, 490kgs, £980, 500kgs, £1,040, 570kgs, £1,130, 560kgs, £1,000. B and R McCollam, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs, £1,235, 500kgs, £1,040, 600kgs Limousin, £1,090. S O’Neill, Martinstown, Charolais, 580kgs, £1,100, 500kgs, £960. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £980. David McMillen, Ballymoney, Friesian, 665kgs, £1,230, 630kgs, £1,115, 630kgs, £1,010, 600kgs, £1,010. Ryan McKay, Dunloy, Limousin, 350kgs, £765, 320kgs, £725. P J Dougan, Coleraine, Limousin, 490kgs, £990. R Bloomfield, Kilrea, Friesian, 380kgs, £880, 505kgs, £825. P Linton, Kilrea, Friesian, 550kgs, £1,095, 530kgs, £895. Adam Campbell, Ballymoney, Friesian, 500kgs, £830, 520kgs, £860, 500kgs, £805. W and T Munnis, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh, 570kgs, £965. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Friesian, 560kgs, £935, 500kgs, £840. Sam Carson, Ballymena, Friesian, 480kgs, £870, 480kgs, £870, 490kgs, £865, 495kgs, £865. David McMillen, Ballymoney, Friesian, 600kgs, £980, 640kgs, £995, 600kgs, £995, 640kgs, £1,095. Pat McBride, Ballycastle, Charolais, 560kgs, £1,020. John Todd, Ballycastle, Limousin, 580kgs, £1,135, 610kgs, £1,155, 605kgs, £1,160, 580kgs, £1,000, 500kgs, £970. Sean McBride, Ballycastle, Charolais, 570kgs, £1,070, 550kgs, £1,030. A Getty, Bushmills, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,080.

HEIFERS

P and J Hunter, Ballymoney, Limousin, 520kgs, £1,025, 520kgs, £1,015. D McAlister, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £875. Ryan McKay, Dunloy, Limousin, 310kgs, £675, 300kgs, £660, 270kgs, £620, 315kgs, £675. J Morrison, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 400kgs, £800.

FAT COWS

John Laverty, Armoy, Blonde D’Aquitaine, 800kgs, £1,520. Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 680kgs, £1,065. Donald Gillan, Armoy, Simmental, 770kgs, £1,030, 720kgs, £940.

A special entry of springers from Ms Shauna Kearney sold to £1,550 with others at £1540, £1,410, £1,390 and £1,300.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.