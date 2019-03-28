Springing heifers sell to £1,380 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 230 calves and weanlings on Thursday, March met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves – 150.

Bull calves

J McKay, Dervock, Limousin £410; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £342, £320, Belgian Blue £308; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £300, Aberdeen Angus £220; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Hereford £290; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £285; W Henderson, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £280; J and R J Hanna, Loughgiel, Simmental £272; A Wallace, Tobrmore, Aberdeen Angus £260; G I Wallace. Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £250; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Hereford 245, £225, £200; H Stewart, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £245; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £240; T H and G Irwin, Cookstown, Aberdeen Angus £225; M Elliott, Ballymoney, 220k Hereford £220; W M Kennedy, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £220; D McAtamney, Portglenone, Hereford £215; Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £205 and H and H Johnston, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Heifer calves

Draperstown farmer, Belgian Blue £375; A Wallace, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £335, Aberdeen Angus £248; Magherafelt farmer, Belgian Blue £330; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £320, Montbeliarde £270; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £315; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £250, £220; D J McAtamney, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £222; H and H Johnston, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £215; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £215; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £210; W Henderson, Tobermore, Belted Galloway £205; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Limousin £205 and P O’Kane, Eglinton, Limousin £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £197.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves (80)

80 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of sheep on Monday, March 25 met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £102 to 449 per kg.

Fat ewes on offer met a much sharper trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £115.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, March 26 met a super trade to a top of £1,550 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

A good entry of 250 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock on Wednesday, March 27 met a sharper trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,460, heifers sold to £1,290 and fat cows sold to £1,220.

Fat cows: (flying trade - more required)

E Wells, Garvagh, 730k Aberdeen Angus £1,220 (167); J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 670k Charolais £1,060 (158), 750k, £1,030 (137), 680k, £900 (132); Kilrea farmer, 630k Limousin £925 (147); Claudy farmer, 670k Belgian Blue £955 (143); W Bradley, Maghera, 680k Charolais £935 (138), 610k, £765 (125), 680k, £830 (122) and D Hanna, Rasharkin, 500k Friesian £645 (129), 390k, £490 (126).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Springing heifers to £1,380 with more quality lots required.

Heifers

P Sleeman, Limavady, 310k Limousin £720 (232), 340k, £750 (221), 350k, £765 (219), 500k, £1,080 (216), 300k, £615 (205); R Cochrane, Coleraine, 480k Belgian Blue £1,060 (221), 440k, £925 (210), 405k, £825 (204), 530k, £1,065 (201); Limavady farmer, 440k Limousin £970 (221), 350k, £715 (204); Ballymoney farmer, 500k Charolais £1,100 (220), 480k, £1,045 (218), 510k, £1,095 (215), 490k, £990 (202), 540k, £1,095 (202), 540k, £1,080 (200), 500k, £1,000 (200); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 390k Charolais £845 (217), 410k, £875 (213), 370k, £780 (211), 400k, £835 (209), 390k, £780 (200); Garvagh farmer, 490k Charolais £1,040 (212), 550k, £1,120 (204), 560k, £1,140 (204), 570k, £1,145 (201), 570k, £1,135 (199); A Stewart, Ballymena, 540k Charolais £1,150 (213), 520k, £1,095 (211), 550k, £1,155 (210), 560k, £1,165 (208), 530k, £1,080 (204), 570k, £1,160 (204), 550k, £1,095 (199); R Gamble, Ballymoney, 380k Limousin £770 (203), 400k, £800 (200); Cullybackey farmer, 330k Limousin £665 (202), 410k, £825 (201); I McClelland, Coleraine, 620k Charolais £1,235 (199), 620k, £1,210 (195), 670k, £1,290 (193); J McLaughlin, Portglenone, 380k Belgian Blue £940 (195); H Clarke, Upperlands, 560k Limousin £1,090 (195), 510k, £950 (186); Kilrea farmer, 460k Belgian Blue £890 (194), 380k, £725 (191); Kilrea farmer, 570k Saler £1,045 (183) and Maghera farmer, 670k Aberdeen Angus £1,210 (181).

Steers

S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 310k Charolais £835 (269), 360k, £895 (249), 370k, £900 (243), 340k, £810 (238), 370k, £865 (234); J Glass, Garvagh, 265k Limousin £655 (247); J McLaughlin, Portglenone, 360k Belgian Blue £840 (233), 350k, £800 (229); R Chambers, Ballycastle, 300k Aberdeen Angus £675 (225), 310k, £685 (221); Workman Farms, Aghadowey, 350k Aberdeen Angus £715 (204) and J O’Kane, Kilrea, 600k Saler £1,180 (197), 530k, £1,025 (193), 650k, £1,255 (193), 560k, £1,080 (193), 610k, £1,170 (192), 770k, £1,460 (190).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.