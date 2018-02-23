Standing room only for Chestnutt bull sale

Friday 16th February saw the Chestnutt bull sale reach a new level as word spread of the commercial suitability and quality of the Chestnutt bulls.

There was standing room only in Ballymena Mart as bidders fought to secure one of the lots on offer.

The Charolais bulls on offer were all by the new 10,000gns stock sire Ellerton Independent who is proving his worth having been easy calving for two years.

The first to sell was Bushmills Marmaduke an extremely long bull and described by Victor as the best bull he had ever offered for sale, the price tag reflected this being secured by F Connon, Ballymena after a flurry of bids at £6,195.

Next up was Bushmills Major an extremely muscly bull, secured after spirited bids by repeat customers McBurneys, Ballymena for £5,775.

Next was Bushmills Mozart a bull from the same cow that bred the champion in Dungannon 2013 and was secured by B McCurdy and Sons, Causeway for £3,570.

At the same price was Bushmills Matchbox out of the same female line as Marmaduke he was secured by F McBride, Ballycastle.

Then came the much admired younger bull of the sale Bushmills Macaroni which was secured by top suckler farmers the Orr family, Ballintoy for £4,200.

The Limousin Clougher Marmaduke went for £3,885 and was bought by hill farmer G McAuley, Loughguile.

The Aberdeen Angus bulls were also of tremendous quality topping at £3,570 for Clougher Epson sold to B Harpur, Portrush.

Followed by Clougher Eldorado £3,255, to the Barr Brothers, Mosside.

Then came the best carcase bull from the batch, having been used last year, Clougher Edition was sold to A Creith, Armoy for £3,150.

The final Aberdeen Angus bull Cougher Esau at £2,520 sold to Connolly Farms, Portglenone

Five Charolais average £4,662, four Aberdeen Angus £3,123.

Victor and David would like to wish their customers all the best with their purchases and many years of successful breeding.

God willing the sale will return again next year.