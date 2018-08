Steady demand for 1450 sheep at Markethill

An entry of 1450 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, 8th August sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £85 to £89 each with several pens selling from £90 to £94 each. Top rate for heavy lambs 363p per kilo for 24k at £87 each followed by 360p for 24k at £86.50 each. All good quality heavies sold steadily from 340p to 358p per kilo.

Middleweights sold to 379p per kilo for 22.3k at £84.50 each followed by 377p for 21.5k at £81 each. All good quality middleweights from 350p to 368p.

Light store lambs sold to 467p for 10.5k at £49 each followed by 13.1k at £53 each. Stronger stores sold to 388p for 17k at £66 each.

An entry of 250 cull ewes sold to a top of £93 each. Main demand sold from £70 to £90 each. Second quality sold from £50 to £65 each.

Another large entry of breeding sheep sold in a firm demand with good quality hoggets to £165 with other pens selling at £158, £155 and £152. Main demand from £135 to £155 each with plainer types from £110 to £120 each.

HEAVY LAMBS: Jerrettspass farmer 24k £87 363p; Killylea farmer 24k £86.50 360p; Mowhan farmer 24.4k £87.50 359p; Portadown farmer 24k £86 358p; Keady farmer 25k £89 356p; Tandragee farmer 24.3k £86.50 356p; Caledon farmer 24k £85 354p; Markethill farmer 24.3k £86 354p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Markethill farmer 22.3k £84.50 379p; Mayobridge farmer 21.5k £81 377p; Portadown farmer 23.5k £87 370p; Portadown farmer 21.5k £79.50 370p; Cappagh farmer 22k £81 368p; Dungannon farmer 21.5k £79 367p; Drumcrow farmer 21.4k £78.50 367p; Tandragee farmer 22.1k £81 367p; Killylea farmer 21.9k £80 365p.

STORES: Armagh farmer 10.5k £49 467p; Armagh farmer 13.1k £53 405p; Portadown farmer 14.2k £56 394p; Newry farmer 17k £66 388p; Portadown farmer 11.6k £45 388p; Armagh farmer 13k £50 385p; Scarva farmer 18.8k £70 373p; Poyntzpass farmer 19k £70 368p.