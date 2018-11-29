Steady demand for all sorts of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart

Another good entry of cattle came under the hammer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, November 27th producing a steady demand for all sorts.

This week fat cows sold to £1,100 for 900kg (£122), store heifers sold to £1,105 for a 530kg Limousin (£208) and 480kg Charolais to £1,035 (£215), store bullocks sold to £955 for a 380kg Charolais (£251) and 930 for a 440kg Charolais (£211), weanling steers and bulls sold to £835 for a 380kg Limousin (£220) with smaller ones to £765 for a 280kg Charolais (£273). Weanling heifers sold to £800 for a 300kg Charolais (£266) and £500 for a 210kg Charolais (£238).

Leading prices as follows:

STORE HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer £1,105 for 530kg Limousin (£208), Belturbet producer 480kg Charolais to £1,035 (£215), Newtownbutler producer 500kg Hereford to £845 and 440kg Hereford to £780. Magheraveely producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £820. Magheraveely producer 470kg Limousin to £785.

STORE BULLOCKS

Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £955 (£251), 440kg Charolais to £930 (£211), 410kg Charolais to £840 (£205) and 390kg Charolais to £830 (£213)

FAT COWS

Magheraveely producer (08) 900kg Charolais to £1,100 (£122 per 100kg).

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £835 (£220), Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £800 (£236), 320kg Simmental to £720 and 300kg Charolais to £625. Lisbellaw producer 410kg Limousin to £800, 360kg Limousin to £740 and 320kg Limousin to £700. Lisbellaw producer 300kg Charolais to £785 (£261) and 280kg Charolais to £765 (£273), Fivemiletown producer 370kg Simmental to £750, 400kg Simmental to £700 and 290kg Charolais to £670. Fivemiletown producer 280kg Charolais to £755 (£269) and 270kg Charolais to £745 (£276), Newtownbutler producer 330kg Limousin to £750, 300kg Limousin to £710, 260kg Limousin to £705 (£271), 250kg Limousin to £670, 280kg Limousin to £650, 260kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £635, 330kg Shorthorn beef to £615 and 340kg Shorthorn beef to £590. Magheraveely producer 270kg Charolais to £720 (£266), Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £710, 310kg Limousin to £675, 280kg Limousin to £615 and 250kg Hereford to £460. Lisbellaw producer 320kg Limousin to £700. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £690 and 260kg Limousin to £685 (£263), Brookeborough producer 250kg Limousins to £665 twice (£266) and 290kg Simmental to £665. Boho producer 300kg Limousin to £595 and 250kg Simmental to £540. Lisbellaw producer 200kg Simmental to £455 and 190kg Aberdeen Angus to £360. Lisbellaw producer 210kg Limousin to £400 and 180kg Charolais to £320.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Fivemiletown producer 300kg Charolais to £800 (£266), 300kg Charolais to £750 (£250), 280kg Charolais to £680 and 280kg Charolais to 3645. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £750 (£234), Boho producer 350kg Charolais to £700 and 210kg Simmental to £500. Lisbellaw producer 330kg Limousin to £700 (£212) and 350kg Limousin to £625. Magheraveely producer 330kg Charolais to £650. Lisbellaw producer 290kg Simmental to £650, 280kg Simmental to £600 and 220kg Charolais to £480. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £640, 280kg Limousin to £575, and 250kg Limousin to £540. Letterbreen producer 310kg Limousin to £595 and 240kg Limousin to £540. Lisbellaw producer 230kg Charolais to £515 and 220kg Charolais to £490. Lisbellaw producer 220kg Charolais to £510. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Simmental to £490.

