Steady demand for all types of cattle at Markethill Mart

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, March 2 sold in a steady demand in all rings.

HEIFERS

The 180 heifers maintained their recent trade with good quality heavy heifers selling from £190 to £212 per 100 kilos paid for a 526k Charolais at £1,115 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 552k Charolais at £1,165 from a Richhill farmer.

Top price heavy heifer £1,235 for 610k Blonde d’Aquitaine £202 from a Belleek farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to a top of £238 for 498k Limousin at £1,185 from a Jerrettspass producer followed by £225 per 100 kilos for 456k Limousin at £1,025 from a Markethill farmer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £170 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 526k, £1,115, £212.00; Richhill farmer 552k, £1,165, £211.00; Armagh farmer 554k, £1,145, £207.00; Dungannon farmer 562k, £1,145, £204.00; Dungannon farmer 592k, £1,205, £204.00; Poyntzpass farmer 534k, £1,085, £203.00; Dungannon farmer 586k, £1,185, £202.00 and Belleeks farmer 612k, £1,235, £202.00.

Middleweight heifers

Jerrettspass farmer 498k, £1,185, £238.00; Markethill farmer 456k, £1,025, £225.00; Lisburn farmer 390k, £865, £222.00; Scarva farmer 466k, £1,025, £220.00; Armagh farmer 398k, £865, £218.00; Glenannae farmer 434k, £935, £215.00; Armagh farmer 390k, £835, £214.00; Armagh farmer 486k, £1,035, £213.00 and Richhill farmer 480k, £1,015, £212.00.

BULLOCKS

190 bullocks maintained their recent trade.

Good quality heavy bullocks sold from £190 to £220 per 100 kilos for 658k Limousin at £1,445 from a Dromore farmer followed by £214 per 100 kilos for 544k Charolais at £1,165 from a Dromore farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £190 to £236 for 422k Charolais at £995 from a Derrylinn farmer followed by £218 per 100 kilos for 410k Charolais at £895 from a Derrylinn farmer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £135 to £156 per 100 kilos for 586k at £915 from a Rathfriland producer.

Heavy heifers

Dromore farmer 658k, £1,445, £220.00; Dromore farmer 544k, £1,165, £214.00; Belleek farmer 532k, £1,135, £213.00; Newry farmer 608k, £1,295, £213.00; Dromore farmer 630k, £1,335, £212.00; Lisburn farmer 612k, £1,285, £210.00; Belleek farmer 506k, £1,045, £207.00; Newry farmer 504k, £1,035, £205.00; Lisburn farmer 514k, £1,055, £205.00 and Armagh farmer 550k, £1,125, £205.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Derrylinn farmer 422k, £995, £236.00; Derrylinn farmer 410k, £895, £218.00; Belleek farmer 476k, £1,035, £217.00; Belleek farmer 436k, £935, £214.00; Warrenpoint farmer 406k, £865, £213.00; Dromore farmer 498k, £1,045, £210.00; Belleek farmer 500k, £1,045, £209.00; Armagh farmer 450k, £935, £208.00 and Richhill farmer 472k, £975, £207.00.

Friesian bullocks

Rathfriland farmer 586k, £915, £156.00; Loughgall farmer 580k, £885, £153.00; Rathfriland farmer 544k, £815, £150.00; Portadown farmer 520k, £765, £147.00; Annaghmore farmer 502k, £695, £138.00 and Dungannon farmer 504k, £695, £138.00.

WEANLINGS

The 310 weanlings continued to sell in an exceptionally good trade.

Good quality light males sold from £240 to £311 per 100 kilos for a 302k Charolais at £940 from an Armagh farmer followed by £310 per 100 kilos for 308k Charolais at £955 from an Armagh producer.

Top price £276 per 100 kilos for 398k Charolais at £1100 from a Collone farmer.

Stronger male weanlings sold from £200 to £244 per 100 kilos for 416k Charolais at £1015 from an Armagh farmer followed by £231 per 100 kilos for 402k Limousin at £930 from a Tassagh farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold in an exceptionally good demand from £220 to £269 per 100 kilos for 316k Charolais at £850 from a Keady producer followed by £262 per 100 kilos for 294k Charolais at £770 from a Magheralin producer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 416k, £1,015, £244.00; Tassagh farmer 402k, £930, £231.00; Magheralin farmer 428k, £965, £225.00; Portadown farmer 408k, £885, £217.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 404k, £870, £215.00; Markethill farmer 446k, £960, £215.00; Newry farmer 410k, £880, £215.00 and Magheralin farmer 454k, £970, £214.00.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 302k, £940, £311.00; Armagh farmer 308k, £955, £310.00; Armagh farmer 316k, £880, £278.00; Newry farmer 292k, £840, £288.00; Newry farmer 288k, £820, £285.00; Newry farmer 216k, £600, £278.00; Armagh farmer 398k, £1,100, £276.00; Madden farmer 304k, £835, £275.00; and Newry farmer 296k, £810, £274.00.

Heifer weanlings

Lisburn farmer 316k, £850, £269.00; Magheralin farmer 294k, £770, £262.00; Markethill farmer 232k, £595, £256.00; Newry farmer 306k, £770, £252.00; Magheralin farmer 310k, £780, £252.00; Magheralin farmer 344k, £840, £244.00; Newry farmer 292k, £740, £253.00; Portadown farmer 316k, £770, £244.00 and Dungannon farmer 302k, £730, £242.00.

In calf sucklers sold at £1,480, £1,400 and £1,300 and outfits sold at £1,400 and £1,260 each.