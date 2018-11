Steady demand for cattle at Markethill Mart

An entry of 660 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, November 10th continued to sell in a steady demand.

HEIFERS

The 234 heifers sold readily in a similar trade.

Good quality heavy heifers sold from £190 to £222 per 100 kilos for 696k Limousin at £1,545 for a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £219 per 100 kilos for 536k Limousin at £1,175 from a Katesbridge producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £225 per 100 kilos for a 478k Limousin at £1,075 from a Loughgilly producer followed by £220 per 100 kilos for 416k at £915 from a Keady farmer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £175 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Crossmaglen farmer 696k, £1,545, £222.00; Katesbridge farmer 536k, £1,175, £219.00; Newry farmer 600k, £1,305, £218.00; Newry farmer 530k, £1,145, £216.00; Katesbridge farmer 548k, £1,175, £214.00; Crossmaglen farmer 706k, £1,495, £212.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 544k, £1,145, £211.00 and Armagh farmer 516k, £1,075, £208.00.

Middleweight heifers

Loughgily farmer 478k, £1,075, £225.00; Newry farmer 386k, £865, £224.00; Newry farmer 416k, £915, £220.00; Loughgilly farmer 480k, £1,045, £218.00; Poyntzpass farmer 478k, £1,035, £217.00; Downpatrick farmer 422k, £885, £210.00; Keady farmer 372k, £795, £214.00; Cullyhanna farmer 382k, £815, £213.00 and Armagh farmer 440k, £915, £208.00.

BULLOCKS

Good quality heavy bullocks sold from £190 to £210 per 100 kilos for 615k Blonde d’Aquitaine at £1295 from a Dromore producer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £200 to £232 for 368k Limousin at £855 for a Stewartstown farmer followed by £222 per 100 kilos for 466k Limousin at £1,035 from a Markethill producer.

Heavy bullocks

Dromore farmer 618k, £1,295, £210.00; Poyntzpass farmer 586k, £1,225, £209.00; Tynan farmer 514k, £1,055, £205.00; Banbridge farmer 506k, £1,035, £205.00; Poyntzpass farmer 624k, £1,275, £204.00; Dromore farmer 698k, £1,425, £204.00; Poyntzpass farmer 552k, £1,125, £204.00; Poyntzpass farmer 552k, £1,125, £204.00; Poyntzpass farmer 622k, £1,265, £203.00 and Keady farmer 526k, £1,065, £202.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Stewartstown farmer 368k, £855, £232.00; Armagh farmer 400k, £915, £229.00; Armagh farmer 372k, £835, £222.00; Markethill farmer 466k, £1,035, £222.00; Markethill farmer 468k, £1,015, £217.00; Markethill farmer 494k, £1,055, £214.00; Newry farmer 454k, £965, £213.00; Poyntzpass farmer 470k, £995, £212.00 and Markethill farmer 478k, £1,005, £210.00.

WEANLINGS

220 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £266 for 284k Charolais at £755 from a Jonesborough farmer.

Light male weanlings sold from £220 to £297 for 244k Charolais at £725 for a Forkhill farmer.

Stronger male weanlings from £210 to £255 for 330k at £840 from a Newry farmer followed by £249 per 100 kilos for 358k Limousin at £890 from a Castlewellan producer.

Heifer weanlings

Jonesborough farmer 284k, £755, £266.00; Newry farmer 260k, £690, £265.00; Jonesborough farmer 298k, £745, £250.00; Jonesborough farmer 262k, £650, £248.00; Jonesborough farmer 252k, £600, £238.00; Dromore farmer 242k, £570, £236.00; Poyntzpass farmer 272k, £630, £232.00 and Jonesborough farmer 272k, £630, £232.00.

Middleweight male weanlings

Newry farmer 330k, £840, £255.00; Castlewellan farmer 358k, £890, £249.00; Dromore farmer 324k, £805, £248.00; Newry farmer 320k, £790, £247.00; Newry farmer 358k, £810, £226.00; Dromore farmer 304k, £680, £224.00; Gilford farmer 308k, £685, £222.00 and Armagh farmer 342k, £755, £221.00.

Lightweight male weanlings

Forkhill farmer 244k, £725, £297.00; Forkhill farmer 246k, £700, £285.00; Donacloney farmer 232k, £600, £259.00; Newry farmer 294k, £760, £259.00; Dromore farmer 244k, £600, £246.00; Cullyhanna farmer 238k, £585, £246.00; Donacloney farmer 282k, £690, £245.00 and Dromore farmer 288k, £600, £239.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1,440, £1,200 and £1,170 each.