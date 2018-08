Steady demand for sheep at Markethill

An entry of 2100 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 1st August sold in a reasonably steady trade with prices only slightly back on the week.

An entry of 1430 lambs sold in a steady demand with good quality heavy lambs selling from 350p to a top of 372p per kilo for 24.2k @ £90 each followed by 371p for 50 lambs weighing 24.1k @ £89.50 each. Several pens made from £89 to £92.50 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 370p to a top of 384p per kilo for 21.1k @ £81 each followed by 383p per kilo for 21k @ £80.50 each.

Store lambs sold readily from 350p to 379p per kilo for 17.3k @ £65.50 each. Strong stores sold to 370p for 18.1k @ £67 each.

An entry of 360 cull ewes sold to a top of £95 each. Main demand from £70 to £90 each. Second quality from £55 to £70 each.

An entry of 300 breeding hoggets sold to a top of £175 with all good quality hoggets selling from £150 to £170 each.

HEAVY LAMBS: Hamiltonsbawn farmer 24.2k £90 372p, Poyntzpass farmer 24.1k £89.50 371p, Portadown farmer 24k £89 371p, Hilltown farmer 24.7k £91.50 370p, Hamiltonsbawn farmer 24.9k £91.50 367p, Newtownhamilton farmer 24.4k £89 365p, Collone farmer 24.9k £90 362p, Corbet farmer 24.5k £88 359p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Mullaghbawn farmer 21.1k £81 384p, Cullyhanna farmer 21k £80.50 383p, Tandragee farmer 22.9k £87.50 382p, Cullyhanna farmer 21.5k £82 381p, Benburb farmer 23.2k £88 379p, Jerrettspass farmer 22.9k £86.50 378p, Tandragee farmer 22.8k £86 377p, Portadown farmer 21k £79 376p, Markethill farmer 23.2k £87 375p, Portadown farmer 21.9k £82 374p.

STORES: Rostrevor farmer 17.3k £65.50 379p, Rostrevor farmer 17.9k £67.50 377p, Middletown farmer 15.3k £57 373p, Scarva farmer 18.1k £67 370p, Crossmaglen farmer 18.4k £68 369p, Poyntzpass farmer 19k £69.50 366p, Lislea farmer 15.9k £58 365p, Hilltown farmer 19k £69 363p, Caledon farmer 19.3k £70 363p