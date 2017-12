Steady demand for sheep at Markethill Mart

An entry of 850 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 20th December sold in a steady demand.

Good quality middleweights sold to 372p per kilo for 23 kilos at £85.50 each and for 21.8 kilos at £81 each.

Main demand from 345p to 366p per kilo.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £92 each with most pens £86 to £91 each.

Top rate of 357p per kilo for 25.2 kilos at £90 each followed by 354p for 24 kilos at £86 each.

Good quality store lambs sold from 340p to 367p per kilo for 19 kilos at £70 each.

Cull ewe trade was steady.

First quality ewes from £65 to £95 each.

Second quality from £45 to £60 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Loughgilly farmer: 25.2k, £90, 357p; Annaghmore farmer: 24.3k, £86, 354p; Tynan farmer: 24.7k, £86, 348p; Cullyhanna farmer: 25.5k, £88, 345p; Richhill farmer: 25k, £86, 344p; Tandragee farmer: 26.7k, £91.50, 343p; Portadown farmer: 26.5k, £90, 340p; Belleek farmer: 27.4k, £91, 332p; Richhill farmer: 27.2k, £90, 331p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Loughgilly farmer: 23k, £85.50, 372p; Newry farmer: 21.8k, £81, 372p; Cullyhanna farmer: 23k, £84.20, 366p; Markethill farmer: 23k, £84, 365p; Portadown farmer: 22k, £80, 364p; Belleeks farmer: 22.9k, £83, 362p; Markethill farmer: 23.5k, £85, 362p.

STORES

Loughgilly farmer: 19.1k, £70, 367p; Newry farmer: 19.2k, £69.50, 362p; Portadown farmer: 19.9k, £72, 362p; Caledon farmer: 18k, £65, 361p; Caledon farmer: 19.7k, £70, 355p; Swatragh farmer: 19.3k, £68, 352p; Silverbridge farmer: 18.9k, £66.50, 352p; Loughgilly farmer: 19.9k, £70, 352p.