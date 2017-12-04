Steady trade and some great prices at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A great entry of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 4th December 2017 which was met with a busy ringside, a steady trade and some great prices.

More quality stock is required to meet the demand.

Heifers:

Maghera producer; Charolais 344kg, £670; Limousin 318kg, £605; Charolais 336kg, £575; Limousin 302kg, £495; Donemana producer; Charolais 376kg,£770; Limousin 540kg, £985.

Bullocks:

Swatragh producer; Limousin 580kg, £1,150; Limousin 464kg, £960; Maghera producer; Charolais 326kg, £710; Dungiven producer; Simmental, 242kg, £505; Simmental, 230kg, £555; Simmental 202kg, £520; Simmental, 242kg, £500; Simmental 256kg, £450; Simmental, 260kg, £555; Limousin 264kg,£635; Limousin, 244kg, £450.

Fat cows:

Kilrea producer; Belgian Blue 914kg, £1,270; Limousin, 690kg, £940; Limousin, 670kg, £900; Maghera producer; Blonde D’Aquitaine 582kg, £755; Maghera producer; Limousin 644kg, £870; Maghera producer; Blonde D’Aquitaine, 598kg, £840.

Sheep: A great entry of over 1,000 quality sheep were presented at the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 2nd December 2017, witnessing a sharp trade and some great prices.

A small show of fat ewes were highly sought after with a top price of £90.00 being paid for two ewes.

Almost 950 lambs were presented which received a steady trade and some great prices, with several lots passing £87 and a top price of £89 being paid for 21 lambs at 25.6kg.

More fat lambs are required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs:

Swatragh producer; 21 lambs 25.6kg at £89.00 = 3.48p; Magherafelt producer; 8 lambs 26kg at £88.80 = 3.42p; Magherafelt producer; 3 lambs 27kg at £87.80 = 3.25p; Portglenone producer; 5 lambs 26.5kg at £87.80 = 3.31p; Derry producer; 6 lambs 26kg at £87.20 = 3.35p; Portglenone producer; 2 lambs 24.5kg at £87.00 = 3.55p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 25kg at £86.00 = 3.44p; Dungiven producer; 4 lambs 26.5kg at £86.00 = 3.25p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 25kg at £86.00 = 3.44p; Draperstown producer; 2 lambs 27kg at £86.00 = 3.19p.

Middleweight lambs:

Draperstown producer; 14 lambs 24.2kg at £85.20 = 3.52p; Draperstown producer; 2 lambs 24.5kg at £85.00 = 3.47p; Garvagh producer; 29 lambs 24.9kg at £84.50 = 3.39p; Eglinton producer; 38 lambs 23.9kg at £84.00 = 3.51p; Swatragh producer; 42 lambs 24kg at £84.00 = 3.50p; Draperstown producer; 5 lambs 24kg at £83.00 = 3.46p; Maghera producer; 12 lambs 23kg at £82.80 = 3.60p; Toomebridge producer; 10 lambs 23kg at £82.50 = 3.59p; Dungiven producer; 6 lambs 22.8kg at £79.20 = 3.47p; Ballymena producer; 14 lambs 21.6kg at £73.80 = 3.42p.

Store lambs:

Maghera producer; 4 lambs 18kg at £62.50 = 3.47p; Maghera producer; 12 lambs 19.8kg at £72.50; 3.66p; Antrim producer; 3 lambs 19.3kg at £70.00 = 3.63p; Claudy producer; 15 lambs 20.2kg at £74.00 = 3.66p; Ballymena producer; 6 lambs 17kg at £61.50 = 3.62p; Portglenone producer; 4 lambs 15kg at £56.00 = 3.73p.

Sample ewes prices:

Upperlands producer; 2 ewes £90.00; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe £87.00; Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe £80.00; Draperstown producer; 12 ewes £77.