Steady trade at Swatragh

A seasonal show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, 6th August 2018, which was met with a steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £1100 for a Charolais weighing 522kg. Store bullocks sold to £1100 for a Charolais weighing 536kg. **MORE CATTLE NEEDED WEEKLY TO MEET DEMAND**

Top price per kilo:

HEIFERS – CH, 522kg at £1100 = 2.11

BULLOCKS – CH, 536kg at £1100 = 2.05

Heifers: Garvagh producer CH,522kg at £1100 = 2.11p; CH.286kg at £585 = 2.05p; Maghera producer LIM,460kg at £735 = 1.60p; Ballygawley producer AA,442kg at £670 = 1.52p AA,364kg at £500 = 1.37p; FR,480kg at £600 = 1.25p; AA,430kg at £580 = 1.34p;

Bullocks: Garvagh producer; CH,536kg at £1100 = 2.05p.

Bulls: LIM,976kg at £1430 = 1.47p

Cows: Garvagh producer; LIM,462kg at £440 = .0.95p;

Sheep

A great show of 1600 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, 4th August 2018, which was met with a very strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes. An entry of 600 cast ewes topped at £100, with many lots passing the £90 mark. An entry of 1000 were presented for sale, topping at £89.50 for 24.8kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Castlerock producer 9 lambs 24.8kg at £89.50 = 3.62p; Knockloughrim producer 10 lambs 25.8kg at £89.00 = .45p; Swatragh producer 10 lambs 23.9kg at £87.20 = 3.65p; Maghera producer 1 lamb 24kg at £87.50 = 3.65p; Draperstown producer 7 lambs 23kg at £87.00 = 3.78p; Swatragh producer; 4 lambs 24.8kg at £87.20 = 3.39p; Limavady producer 2 lambs 24kg at £87.00 = 3.63p; Pomeroy producer 5 lambs 24.8kg at £86.80 = 3.50p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 24.5kg at £86.00 = 3.51p; Bellaghy producer 10 lambs 24.4kg at £85.00 = 3.48p.

Mid-weight lambs: Cookstown producer; 5 lambs 22kg at £84.00 = 3.82p; Portglenone producer 4 lambs 22.3kg at £84.00 = 3.78p; Garvagh producer 7 lambs 22kg at £82.50 = 3.75p; Maghera producer 18 lambs 22.3kg at £82.20 = 3.69p; Coleraine producer 8 lambs 22kg at £82.00 = 3.73p; Glarryford producer 1 lamb 21kg at £81.20 = 3.87p; Castlerock producer 6 lambs 22.6kg at £79.00 = 3.50p; Swatragh producer 21.8kg at £76.00 = 3.49p;

Lightweight lambs: Draperstown producer 18 lambs 20.4kg at £73.80 = 3.62p; Loughgall producer 8 lambs 19.3kg at £69.20 = 3.59p; Desertmartin producer 9 lambs 18.6kg at £66.50 = 3.63p; Ballycastle producer 10 lambs 16.3kg at £59.00 = 3.62p; Glenariffe producer 50 lambs 14.8kg at £54.50 = 3.69p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Cookstown producer 12 ewes at £100; Cookstown producer 1 ewe at £90; Upperlands producer 3 ewes at £86.00.

