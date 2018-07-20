Steady trade for all types at Kilrea Mart

A great entry on Monday, July 16th met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £86.00 to 368 per kg.

Lambs: McCollum Drumcroone Ltd, 22k, £81 (368), 21k, £76.80 (366); N Parke, Cookstown, 22k, £80.70; I McAleese, Aghadowey, 23k, £83.60 (364); Coleraine farmer, 22.5k, £81 (360); R Henderson, Tobermore, 24k, £86 (358), 23.5k, £83 (353); D Norris, Coleraine, 23k, £81.50 (354), 23.5k, £82 (349); R and J Watson, 21.5k, £76 (354); H Tannahill, Coleraine, 23k, £81 (352); L Reid, Kilrea, 22.5k, £79 (351); J Kerr, Aghadowey, 23k, £80.50 (350); G Graham, Coleraine, 22k, £76.80 (349); Local farmer, 24k, £83.70 (349) and F McKinney, Ballymena, 21.5k, £75 (349).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sold to £88.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of stock on Tuesday, July 17th at Kilrea continued to meet with a great trade, top prices of the day was £1,470 and £1,440 for calved heifers.

A super entry of 290 stock on Wednesday, July 18th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,300, heifers sold to £1,290 and fat cows sold to £1,440.

Fat cows: (100 on offer, flying trade - more required)

Ballymoney farmer, 620k Belgian Blue £1,095 (177), 490k, £690 (141); G Neely, Limavady, 620k Limousin £1,055 (170), 590k, £895 (152), 520k, £755 (145), 670k, £930 (139), 560k, £740 (132); Garvagh farmer, 550k, £910 (166), 550k, £830 (151), 620k Limousin £885 (143); W Millen, Aghadowey, 480k Limousin £775 (162), 650k, £925 (142), 560k, £745 (133); Coleraine farmer, 900k Limousin £1,440 (160); Cookstown farmer, 620k, £960 (155), 670k, £1,020 (152); Garvagh farmer, 620k Limousin £885 (143); Maghera farmer, 540k Limousin £740 (137); Portglenone farmer, 710k Charolais £965 (136), 740k, £990 (134); P Hurrell, Randalstown, 670k, £905 (135); Portglenone farmer, 840k Limousin £1,125 (134); Maghera farmer, 570k Limousin £750 (132); Aghadowey farmer, 610k Limousin £800 (131), 790k, £1,030 (130); Antrim farmer, 600k Friesian £780 (130); Finvoy farmer, 680k Blonde d’Aquitaine £855 (126); Randalstown farmer, 820k Friesian £1035 (126) and R Hamill, Coleraine, 650k Friesian £800 (123).

Good quality Friesian cows 110 to 130.

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

10 cows and calves on offer sold to top of £1,300 for cow with Charolais calf at foot.

Heifers: Coleraine farmer, 510k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,055 (207); G Kirk, Ballymena, 470k Charolais £940 (200); R Shaw, Ballymena, 400k Charolais £800 (200); Glarryford farmer, 580k Charolais £1,145 (197), 540k, £1,035 (192); Cookstown farmer, 380k Blonde d’Aquitaine £750 (197) and G Neely, Limavady, 380k, £745 (196).

Steers: S Kelly, Kilrea, Limousin 560k, £1,280 (229), 470k, £965 (205), 480k, £970 (202); Finvoy farmer, 580k Limousin £1,300 (224), 540k, £1,190 (220); Magherafelt farmer, 370k Hereford £795 (215); D Dunlop, Glarryford, 570k Aberdeen Angus £1,195 (210); Maghera farmer, 380k, £795 (209); Maghera farmer, 310k Charolais £635 (205); Coleraine farmer, 630k Charolais £1,280 (203), 580k, £1,160 (200); H McCaughan, Ballymoney, 650k Aberdeen Angus £1,300 (200), 570k, £1,140 (200).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trad with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.