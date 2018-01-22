Steady trade for all types of stock on sale at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A super entry of great quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 22nd January, which was met with a busy ringside of keen buyers which resulted in a good and steady trade being met for the cattle on offer.

Sample prices:

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais 402kg at £875 = 2.18p; Limousin 388kg at £720 = 1.86p; Charolais 524kg at £1,055 = 2.01p; Bellaghy producer; Simmental 254kg at £500 = 1.97p; Simmental 274kg at £450 = 1.64p; Swatragh producer; Limousin 312kg at £575 = 1.84p; Limousin 318kg at £610 = 1.92p; Limousin 292kg at £505 = 1.73p; Limousin 398kg at £685 = 1.72p; Limousin 302kg at £545 = 1.80p; Charolais 400kg at £800 = 2.00p; Limousin 362kg at £650 = 1.80p; Kilrea producer; Limousin 208kg at £530 = 2.55p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin 400kg at £745 = 1.86p; Limousin 268kg at £555 = 2.07p; Limousin 186kg at £300 = 1.61p; Maghera producer; Limousin 306kg at £540 = 1.76p; Limousin 378kg at £755 = 2.00p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin 418kg at £900 = 2.15p; Limousin 380kg at £740 = 1.95p; Garvagh producer; Limousin 602kg at £1,245 = 2.07p; Limousin 526kg at £1,075 = 2.04p; Limousin 566kg at £1,070 = 1.89p; Limousin 554kg at £1,250 = 2.26p; Limousin 574kg at £1,125 = 1.96p; Limousin 666kg at £1,270 = 1.91p; Garvagh producer; Limousin 420kg at £930 = 2.21p; Kilrea producer; Limousin 458kg at £955 = 2.09p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin 286kg at £450 = 1.57p; Simmental 434kg at £580 = 1.34p; Maghera producer; Limousin 336kg at £650 = 1.93p; Coleraine producer; Saler 250kg at £600 = 2.40p; Saler 236kg at £550 = 2.33p; Saler 304kg at £600 = 1.97p; Saler 257kg at £600 = 2.33p; Saler 256kg at £600 = 2.34p; Saler 220kg at £550 = 2.50p; Saler 296kg at £600 = 2.03p.

Fat cows: Swatragh producer; Limousin 586kg at £1,060 = 1.81p; Draperstown producer; Limousin 680kg at £970 = 1.43p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais 514kg at £465 = 0.90p.

Sheep: Fat ewes to £115 and fat lambs to £99.

The icy conditions resulted in a smaller show of 700 head being presented for our weekly sheep sale on Saturday 20th January 2018.

Fat ewes remain highly sought after with many lots passing the £90 mark with the prices topping at £115.

Breeding ewes were also a good trade with four pens of mule springers averaging £130.50.

A smaller entry of lambs saw a great and steady trade without, with many lambs passing the £90 mark and the top price of £99 being paid for 1 lamb at 30kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Dungiven producer; 1 lamb 30kg at £99.00 = 3.30p; Garvagh producer; 3 lambs 29kg at £98.00 = 3.38p; Bellaghy producer; 1 lamb 30kg at £98.00 = 3.26p; Randalstown producer; 12 lambs 27kg at £96.50 = 3.57p; Kilrea producer; 6 lambs 26.3kg at £94.50 = 3.59p; Draperstown producer; 18 lambs 24.3kg at £92.00 = 3.79p; Toomebridge producer; 30 lambs 26.8kg at £92.00 = 3.43p; Draperstown producer; 8 lambs 24kg at £91.50 = 3.81p; Swatragh producer; 23 lambs 24.5kg at £91.00 = 3.71p; Swatragh producer; 31 lambs 24.5kg at £91.00 = 3.71p; Cookstown producer; 2 lambs 25kg at £90.00 = 3.60p; Kilrea producer; 18 lambs 25kg at £90.00 = 3.60p; Dungiven producer; 16 lambs 23.8kg at £87.80 = 3.70p.

Middleweight lambs: Garvagh producer; 12 lambs 23.8kg at £87.50 = 3.68p; Maghera producer; 9 lambs 23.8kg at £86.80 = 3.65p; Swatragh producer; 10 lambs 23.5kg at £87.20 = 3.71p; Maghera producer; 16 lambs 22.3kg at £84.20 = 3.78p; Magherafelt producer; 10 lambs 23.2kg at £83.20 = 3.59p; Carnlough producer; 7 lambs 22.4kg at £84.20 = 3.76p; Draperstown producer; 2 lambs 21kg at £82.00 = 3.90p; Dungiven producer; 41 lambs 21.4kg at £84.50 = 3.95p; Upperlands producer; 17 lambs 21.9kg at £84.20 = 3.84p.

Store lambs: Kilrea producer; 6 lambs 20.8kg at £79.50 = 3.82p; Dungiven producer; 18 lambs 19kg at £75.00 = 3.95p; Dungiven producer; 2 lambs 19.5kg at £72.50 = 3.72p; Garvagh producer; 3 lambs 18.5kg at £72.00 = 3.89p; Maghera producer; 1 lamb 18kg at £68.00 = 3.78p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 14kg at £58.50 = 4.18p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Glarryford producer; 2 ewes at £115; Magherafelt 2 ewes at £99; Draperstown producer; 4 ewes at £90.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.