Steady trade for cattle at Swatragh

A good show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, October 29, with a steady trade for all types of stock. Heifers sold to £940 for a Charolais weighing 488kg. Bullocks sold to £1325 for a Limousin weighing 728kg.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Ch, 282kg at £580 = 2.06p; Swatragh producer; Ch,362kg at £705 = 1.95p; Magherafelt producer; Ch, 488kg at £940 = 1.93p; Ch, 432kg at £830 = 1.92p; Ch, 466kg at £885 = 1.90p; Ch, 408kg at £760 = 1.86p; Ch, 404kg at £720 = 1.78p; Ch, 276kg at £400 = 1.45p; Dungiven producer; AA, 414kg at £745 = 1.80p; AA, 370kg at £690 = 1.86p; AA, 414kg at £730 = 1.76p; AA, 374kg at £640 = 1.71p; AA, 340kg at £425 = 1.25p; AA, 320kg at £500 = 1.56p; Draperstown producer; Lim, 340kg at £650 = 1.91p; Swatragh producer; Lim, 368kg at £690 = 1.88p; Lim, 352kg at £645 = 1.83p; Lim, 360kg at £620 = 1.72p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Ch, 374kg at £890 = 2.38p; Swatragh producer; Lim, 438kg at £915 = 2.09p; Magherafelt producer; Ch, 502kg at £1000 = 1.99p; Draperstown producer; Lim, 396kg at £850 = 2.15p; Swatragh producer; Lim, 728kg at £1325 = 1.82p; Lim, 688kg at £1205 = 1.75p; Maghera producer; Sim, 308kg at £670 = 2.18p; Portglenone producer; AA, 424kg at £680 = 1.60p; Her, 466kg at £755 = 1.62p; Her, 430kg at £640 = 1.49p; Her, 542kg at £790 = 1.46p; Her, 564kg at £835 = 1.48p; Her, 492kg at £720 = 1.46p.

Cull cows: Swatragh producer; Lim, 688kg at £940 = 1.41p.

Sheep: A good show of over 1,000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, October 20, which was met with a strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

An entry of over 150 cast ewes topped at £94 with many lots passing the £70 mark.

Almost 900 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £86.00 for 33 lambs at 27.8kg.

Sample prices - Heavyweight lambs: Dunloy producer; 27.8kg at £86.00 = 3.09p; Swatragh producer; 29kg at £85.00 = 2.93p; Swatragh producer; 27kg at £85.00 = 3.15p; Portstewart producer; 26.5kg at £84.00 = 3.17p; Desertmartin producer; 25.8kg at £83.00 = 3.22p; Swatragh producer; 26.3kg at £82.00 = 3.12p; Swatragh producer; 26.5kg at £82.50 = 3.11p; Eglinton producer; 25.6kg at £82.00 = 3.20p.

Mid-weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 24kg at £80.00 = 3.33p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £80.00 = 3.40p; Claudy producer; 24.5kg at £80.00 = 3.27p; Swatragh producer; 24.5kg at £81.00 = 3.31p; Garvagh producer; 24.3kg at £79.00 = 3.26p; Ahoghill producer; 23.8kg at £78.50 = 3.31p; Dungiven producer; 22.5kg at £75.20 = 3.34p; Dungiven producer; 22.8kg at £77.20 = 3.39p.

Lightweight lambs: Dungiven producer; 20.5kg at £76.00 = 3.71p; Draperstown producer; 18.kg at £69.50 = 3.86p; Garvagh producer; 19.3kg at £70.50 = 3.66p; Swatragh producer; 17kg at £68.50 = 3.91p; Moneymore producer; 16.5kg at £65.00 = 3.94p.

Sample Fat ewe prices: Dungiven producer; three ewes at £94.00; Claudy producer; one ewe at £74.00; Maghera producer; two ewes at £70.00.