Steady trade for fat lambs and stores at Markethill

An entry of 1100 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 31st October sold in a steady trade for both fat lambs and stores.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £88.50 each with several pens selling from £82 to £85 each for 25kgs to 28kgs. Good quality heavies sold from 320p to 336p per kilo for 23.5kilos @ £82 followed by 23.2kgs at £80.50 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 340p to 375p per kilo for 20.8kgs @ £74 each and 20kgs at £75 each.

Another good entry of stores sold in a firm trade from 380p to 413p per kilo for 15k at £62 each. Stronger stores sold to 400p for 17kgs at £68 each and 16.7kgs at £69 each.

First quality ewes sold to a top of £70. Lesser ewes sold from %% to £66 each. Rams sold to £70 each.

HEAVY LAMBS: Dromara farmer 25.6k £82.50 322p, Scarva farmer 25.7k £82.80 322p, Cappagh farmer 27.7k £88.50 319p, Middletown farmer 26.5k £84.20 317p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Mullabawn farmer 23.6k £82 347p, Loughgall farmer 23.2k £80.50 346p, Cappagh farmer 23.3k £80 343p.

LIGHT LAMBS: Mullabawn farmer 12.1k £58 479, Newtownhamilton farmer 16.7k £69 413p, Kilcoo farmer 17.8k £71.50 401p, Mayobridge farmer 17.2k £68 395p.