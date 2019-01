Steady trade for good quality lambs at Downpatrick

At the Downpatrick sheep sale on Saturday, 29th December there was steady trade of good quality lambs. Fat lambs sold to £96.00, Fat Ewes to £55.00 and Light weight lambs to £3.68ppk.

FAT LAMBS: Lissoid farmer 31kg £96.00, Downpatrick farmer 25kg £95.80, Saintfield farmer 28kg £95.50, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg £95.00, Downpatrick farmer 24kg £94.00, Comber farmer 28kg £94.00, Clough farmer 25kg £92.00, Ballygowan farmer 25kg £92.00, Comber farmer 24kg £90.50, Lisbarnett farmer 24kg £90.50, Clough farmer 23kg £89.50 & 24kg £88.50. Ardglass farmer 22kg £88.00, Dromara farmer 22g £88.00, Downpatrick farmer 23kg £87.50, Clough farmer 23kg £87.00, Glassdrummond farmer 21kg £85.50, Comber farmer 23kg £85.50, Castlewellan farmer 21kg £82.50, Ballygowan farmer 21kg £82.00, Ballynoe farmer 21kg £79.50, Crossgar farmer 21kg £79.50, Downpatrick farmer 19kg £71.50 and Ardglass farmer 19kg £70.00.

FAT EWES: Ballynahinch farmer £50.00 and Killough farmer £50.

At the first new year sheep sale on Saturday, 5th January 2019 there was steady trade of good quality Hoggetts selling to £99.00, Fat Ewes to £96.00 and Light weight lambs to £4.29ppk.

HOGGETS: Clough farmer 28kg £99.00, Droomara farmer 27kg £98.20, Saintfield farmer 24kg £98.00, Ballynahinch farmer 26kg £98.00, Downpatrick farmer 28kg £98.00, Comber farmer 25kg £97.80, Killinchy farmer 24kg £97.20, Dundrum farmer 24kg £97.20, Ballynahinch farmer 24kg £97.20, Downpatrick farmer 28kg £95.50, Legamaddy farmer 23kg £95.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg £94.00, Ballygowan farmer 23kg £93.00, Saintfield farmer 22g £90.20, Downpatrick farmer 20kg £88.50, Raffery farmer 21kg £88.50, Castlewellan farmer 22kg £88.50, Ardglass farmer 21kg £87.00, Castlewellan farmer 18kg £83.00, Portaferry farmer 19kg £80.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 21kg £79.00, Kirkcubbin farmer 20kg £79.00, Castlewellan farmer 18kg £75.00 and Ardglass farmer 17kg £73.00.

FAT EWES: Ballymartin farmer £96.00, Ballynahinch farmer £94.00 & £91.00, Killough farmer £90, Crossgar farmer £86.50, Ballynahinch farmer £71.00 and Castlewellan farmer £70.00.

BREEDING EWES: Crossgar farmer £134 & £125 & £101, Seaforde farmer £90.