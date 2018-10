Steady trade for lambs at Gortin Mart

A steady trade for lambs this week.

Ewe lambs sold to £113, fat lambs sold to £82, store lambs sold to £71, breeding hoggets sold to £116 and breeding rams sold to £400.

Prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS

Newbery Wilson £113, Kieran McGrath £82/27kg, Dennis Calvert £81.50/25kg, James Hamilton £81/27kg, Victor Laughlin £80/25kg, John Heagney £80/26kg, Florence Martin £80/24kg, William Tait £80/30, Dan McCaffrey £80/26kg, Ray Wilson £80/24kg, Wayne McElmurray £79/24kg, Chris McAweaney £78/kg, W Baxter £78/24kg, John Beattie £78/24kg, Chris McAweamey £78/24kg, Barry McKenna £78/24kg and John Doherty £78/24kg.

STORE LAMBS

Peter McKenna £71, John Lowe £71, W Baxter £71, William Orr £71, James Hamilton £71, Florence Martin £70.50, William Sinclair £70, Dan McCaffery £70, S Whelan £70, Drew Baxter £69.50, Daniel Ward £69.50, William Orr £69 and W Baxter £66.50.

FAT EWES

David Birney £100, Eugene McGovern £90, Peter McKenna £90, £78, William Irvine £88, E McGovern £88, Nigel Laughlin £76, Peter Todd £75, William Irvine £75, Terence O’Neill £72, Patrick Travers £70, Kieran Travers £70 and Terence O’Neill £70.

BREEDING HOGGETS

Eugene McGovern £116, Davog McHugh £105, £105, £103, £100, £100 and Kieran Travers £105.

BREEDING RAMS

N McIlwaine 400g, Henry Beacom 300g, David Mawhinney 300g, William Tait 280g, 250g, David Mawhinney 245g, 230g,200g, 200g,180g, Charles Boyd 230g and Michael Doyle 220g, 220g, 200g.