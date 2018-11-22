Steady trade for lambs at Gortin Mart

Ewe lambs sold to £122 and fat lambs sold £87.50 on Monday.
Prices remain steady this week.
FAT LAMBS/EWE LAMBS
J and H Foster £122, Gary Watt £87.50/29kg, Martin Devlin £87.20/27kg, Derek Kerr £86.50/27kg,Gary Watt £86/28kg, Charles Quigley £85.20/26kg, Allan Speer £84.50/24kg, Leona Young £84/24kg, Deek Kerr £84/24kg, £84/24kg, R Wilson £84/25kg, John Young £84/24kg, Gordan Smyth £83.80/24kg, J Tanney £83/24kg, Dennis Calvert £82/26kg, P Keenan £81/24kg, Gordan Smyth £80/23kg and B Hopper £80/22kg.
STORE LAMBS
Joseph Whiteside £76.50,£76, P Keenan £76, B Hopper £71, J Whiteside £70.50,£70, J Smyth £70.50, Thomas Mcaughlin £70, John Lowe £70, William Elkin £6.50, Wlliam Orr £68.50, J Smyth £67, A Devine £64.50 and Seamus Rafferty £56.
FAT EWE
S Donnell £84, £79, S Lynch £82, Francis McCullagh £75, Dennis Calvert £74, Nesbitt Bros £73, £73, £70, Arthur Gallagher £69.50, G Kelly £67, Patrick Kelly £65.50, Patrick Gallagher £62 and G Kelly £60.