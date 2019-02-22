Steady trade for stock at Raphoe

There was a good show of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday 18th February with a steady trade for all stock.

Hoggets sold at €85 to €100 for 35-40 kgs, €95 to €110 for 38-44 kgs, €110 to €120 for 44-50 kgs, €120 to €130 for 50-58 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €120.

Springers sold from €100 to €200.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €140 to €212.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €180 to €290.

Cattle Sale Thursday 21st February 2019

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €580 to €775 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €700 over. Store bullocks - €350 to €730 over. Beef heifers - €480 to €890 over. Store heifers - €350 to €800 over. Dry cows - €600 to €1520 each.

There was a bigger entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, 21st February with quality cattle selling well and in good demand while plainer types were more difficult to sell.

Quality weanlings also in great demand selling up to and over €3.00/kg.

Bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg. Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.60/kg. Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1520/head. Weanling Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg. Weanling Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.90/kg.

Please note that the sale of Weanlings will now take place every Thursday after the usual weekly cattle sale until further notice.

Intake for weanlings from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30pm.