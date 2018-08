Steady trade in the rings at Kilrea

A good entry on Monday 30th July at Kilrea met a steady trade. More sheep needed every week!

Lambs: P McAtamney, Ballymoney, 23.5k £92.80 (395); M McAuley, Ballymena, 21k £83 (395), 19k £73 (384); H Armstrong, Garvagh, 22k £86 (391); Garvagh Farmer, 23k £89.80 (390); W Henderson, Tobermore, 24k £93.50 (390); W Moore, Macosquin, 23k £89.50 (389); K Beattie, Finvoy, 21k £81.50 (388); RJ Paul, Maghera, 23k £89 (387); WJ Sinclair, Macosquin, 23k £89 (387), 23k £86.50 (376); I & E Cameron, Cookstown, 21.5k £83 (386); L McKinley, Portstewart, 21.5k £83 (386); E Steele, Portglenone, 22k £85 (386); R Dick, Ahoghill, 21.5k £82.50 (384); S & B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 24k £73 (384); T Topping, Garvagh, 23k £88 (383); J Kerr, Macosquin, 22.5k £86 (382); A Blair, Macosquin, 23k £86.50 (376); A Cassidy, Coleraine, 23k £86.50 (376); Bellaghy Farmer, 18.5k £69.50 (376); A McNeely, L’Derry, 21.5k £80 (372); T Smyth, Kilrea, 21k £78 (371); J Kane, Armoy, 25k £92 (368); G Graham, Macosquin, 20.5k £75 (366); Limavady Farmer, 20.5k £75 (366); JG Linton, Garvagh, 26k £94.80 (365).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £80. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, 31st July at Kilrea, continued to meet with a steady trade with more quality lots required to satisfy demand.

A super entry of 270 stock on Wednesday, 1st August at Kilrea, continued to meet with a good steady trade. Steers to £1395, Heifers to £1305, Fat Cows £1320.

Fat Cows: (60 on offer, flying trade - more required): Portglenone Farmer, 690k CH £1320 (191); Kilrea Farmer, 570k Lim £1055 (185); J Taylor, Ballymoney, 580k CH £1000 (172), 650k £1045 (161); D Adams, Cloughmills, 650k BB £1070 (165), 570k DAQ £780 (137), 530k CH £690 (130); J & S Pollock, Coleraine, 590k Lim £945 (160), 540k £740 (137), 560k £755 (135), 560k £740 (132); D Dunlop, Glarryford, 440k FKV £670 (152); Limavady Farmer, 760k Sim £1080 (142); H Walsh, Portglenone, 670k Lim £945 (141); WJ McCurdy, Ballymoney, 630k Sim £860 (137), 550k Lim £720 (131), 540k Her £700 (130); Stewartstown Farmer, 490k GAL £665 (136); S & S Houston, Maghera, 480k Lim £650 (135); H McLean, Coleraine, 740k Fr £995 (135); Garvagh Farmer, 370k Lim £480 (130); T McNeill, Aghadowey, 710k FKV £920 (130).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required. J McKeen, Garvagh, Lim Heifer with Lim Heifer calf at foot to £1980, Lim Cow with Lim Heifer calf at foot £1940.

Heifers: T Morrison, Kilrea, 570k AA £1305 (229), 530k Lim £1095 (207); W Moore, Kilrea, 480k PAR £1060 (221), 470k £995 (212), 450k £900 (200); J Gamble, Finvoy, 520k CH £1140 (219), 550k Lim £1190 (216), 540k CH £1150 (213), 570k £1195 (210), 510k PAR £1065 (209), 480k CH £1000 (208), 580k Lim £1195 (206), 580k CH £1175 (203), 560k £1125 (201), 600k Lim £1200 (200); M Pollock, Coleraine, 600k Lim £1275 (213); S & B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 300k Lim £630 (210), 310k £640 (207); M Millar, Rasharkin, 360k Lim £735 (204), 400k Sim £785 (196), 420k Lim £820 (195); A Dougherty, 310k CH £620 (200); Workman Farms, Aghadowey, 480k AA £945 (197), 470k £915 (195).

Steers: HJ Walsh, Portglenone, 370k Lim £980 (265), 360k £880 (244), 440k £1010 (230); A Dougherty, 350k Lim £880 (251), 310k CH £705 (227), 260k Lim £590 (227), 310k £670 (216), 310k £685 (221), 290k £575 (198); C Boyd, Limavady, 500k Lim £1190 (238), 650k £1395 (215), 480k £980 (204), 610k £1245 (204); D Clarke, Moneymore, 470k AA £1040 (221), 470k £1030 (219), 440k £915 (208); D Torrens, Garvagh, 600k AA £1325 (221), 630k £1385 (220), 580k £1270 (219), 570k £1235 (217), 620k £1340 (216), 620k £1325 (214); Limavady Farmer,, 550k AA £1180 (215), 610k £1300 (213), 440k £920 (209), 610k £1270 (208), 570k £1130 (198); J McElheran, Stranocum, 490k AA £1050 (214), 440k BB £935 (213), 500k £1050 (210), 460k AA £920 (200), 460k BB £900 (196); M Pollock, Coleraine, 550k AA £1150 (209); S Taylor, Macosquin, 430k CH £895 (208); J Doherty, Garvagh, 290k CH £600 (207), 300k £590 (197); D Dunlop, Glarryford, 490k Lim £1010 (206); Workman Farms, Aghadowey, 500k AA £1030 (206); N Connor, Dungiven, 620k Lim £1260 (203); Dungannon Farmer, 560k AA £1105 (197), 600k £1170 (195).

Friesian & AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.