Steer prices peak at £1,275 at Dungannon Mart

A smaller entry of stock saw steer prices peak at £1,275 for 770kg Fleckvieh (166.00).

While heifers topped at £1,125, 555kg Limousin (203.00).

Dropped calf prices topped at £350 Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £305 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings peaked at £1,030, 475kg Charolais steer (216.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £795, 415kg Charolais (163.00).

STEERS

Quality stock continue to sell readily with a top price paid of £1,275, 770kg Fleckvieh (166.00) presented by T Montgomery; Riverview Farms £1,110, 550kg Limousin (202.00), £1,100, 535kg Limousin (206.00), £1,075, 515kg Limousin (209.00), £1,040, 460kg Limousin (226.00), £970, 450kg Limousin (216.00), £920, 405kg Limousin (227.00), £870, 390kg Limousin (223.00), £800, 325kg Charolais (248.00), £770, 325kg Charolais (237.00); J Hogg £980, 405kg Limousin (242.00), £875, 445kg Limousin (219.00); P McGeary £970, 410kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (237.00), £960 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (206.00), £920, 420kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (219.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer trade remains very strong to peak at £1,125, 555kg Limousin (203.00) presented by G Hobson; J Richardson £1,060, 555kg Charolais (191.00), £1,025, 510kg Charolais (201.00); D Daly £1,050, 495kg Charolais (212.00), £900, 460kg Charolais (196.00), £860, 440kg Charolais (196.00), £835, 415kg Charolais (202.00); P Hadden £1,025, 515kg Limousin (199.00), £1,020, 510kg Charolais (200.00), £890, 455kg Simmental (196.00); R Newport £945, 455kg Limousin (208.00), £940, 490kg Charolais (192.00), £940, 460kg Limousin (204.00), £920, 445kg Limousin (207.00), £910, 440kg Limousin (207.00), £890, 440kg Limousin (200.00), £880, 415kg Limousin (212.00), £855, 420kg Charolais (204.00), £800, 385kg Charolais (208.00), £720, 375kg Charolais (192.00); A Patterson £875, 450kg Aberdeen Angus (195.00) and P Mullan £650, 305kg Charolais (213.00).

DROPPED CALVES (102)

A larger entry of calves saw prices peak at £350 Belgian Blue bull presented by R McGuigan, £275 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; J and M Greenaway £300 Simmental bull, £250 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull; P McGuire £285 Hereford bull, £280 Hereford bull, £265 Hereford bull, £260 Hereford bull; R Charles £285 Belgian Blue bull; R Givan £265 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Hunter £260 Her bull, £210 Hereford bull; W Hall £255 Limousin bull; A Watson £255 Aberdeen Angus bull, £230 Aberdeen Angus bull; H Watters £250 Shorthorn bull, £225 Shorthorn bull, £210 Shorthorn bull; D Jackson £240 Belgian Blue bull, £235 Belgian Blue bull, £230 Belgian Blue bull, £225 Belgian Blue bull, £210 Aberdeen Angus bull, £205 Aberdeen Angus bull, £200 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Livingston £230 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bull calves sold from £45 to £260 for reared calves.

Meanwhile Heifer calves peaked at £305 Belgian Blue heifer presented by O Robinson; R McGuigan £300 Charolais heifer, £265 Belgian Blue heifer, £260 Her heifer, £220 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £220 Sh heifer; Donmac Farms £290 Belgian Blue heifer, £200 Belgian Blue heifer; W Hall £285 Limousin heifer; D Jackson £245 Belgian Blue heifer, £265 Aberdeen Angus heifer; D Duncan £235 Aberdeen Angus heifer; K Hunter £235 Her heifer; D Montgomery £230 Limousin heifer, £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R J V Kelso £200 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS

Weanling prices peaked at £1,030, 475kg Charolais steer (216.00) presented by Barrick Hill Farms, £930, 410kg Charolais (227.00), £875, 365kg Charolais (239.00), £830, 390kg Charolais (213.00), £892, 330kg Charolais (249.00), £795, 350kg Charolais (227.00), £770, 315kg Charolais (244.00), £710, 325kg Charolais (219.00); J J Donnelly £915, 405kg Charolais (225.00); M Wilson £815, 355kg Limousin (228.00), £805, 337kg Limousin (239.00); D M K Trading £665, 280kg Aberdeen Angus (235.00), £655, 255kg Limousin (254.00), £605, 285kg Aberdeen Angus (213.00).

Meanwhile weanlings heifers sold to £795, 420kg Charolais (190.00) presented by J J Donnelly and M Wilson £605, 285kg Limousin (212.00).