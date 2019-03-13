Steer prices peak at £1,275 for 665kg at Dungannon Mart

A smaller entry of stock saw steer prices peak at £1,275, 665kg Charolais (192.00).

While heifers topped at £1,225, 645kg Charolais (190.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £305 Limousin bull and heifer calves to £300 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanling male sold to £890 for a 365kg Limousin (242.00) and weanling heifers to £905, 415kg Belgian Blue (218.00);

STEERS (65)

Steer prices peaked at £1,275, 665kg Charolais (192.00) presented by P Hurson, £1,150, 570kg Simmental (202.00); D Starrett £1,230, 640kg Charolais (192.00), £1,115, 570kg Aberdeen Angus (196.00), £1,055, 520kg Limousin (203.00), £990, 500kg Limousin (198.00); E Jameson £1,125, 555kg Charolais (203.00), £1,040, 445kg Charolais (234.00); J Gormley £1,070, 490kg Charolais (218.00), £980, 440kg Charolais (223.00); W Armstrong £1,045, 500kg Charolais (209.00), £1,040, 525kg Saler (198.00), £1,030, 515kg Charolais (200.00), £1,005, 505kg Charolais (199.00), £960, 480kg Limousin (200.00); R Gormley £1,040, 490kg Charolais (212.00), £985, 475kg Charolais (207.00), £950, 420kg Charolais (226.00), £930, 455kg Charolais (204.00), £890, 420kg Charolais (212.00); S Stafford £1,010, 500kg Limousin (202.00) and J Hogg £950, 365kg Limousin (260.00), £940, 365kg Limousin (256.00), £890, 380kg Charolais (234.00), £870, 375kg Limousin (232.00), £780, 320kg Limousin (244.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices peaked at £1,225, 645kg Charolais (190.00) presented by D Conlon; A Faloon £745, 380kg Hereford (196.00), £810, 410kg Limousin (198.00), £720, 375kg Charolais (192.00), £730, 370kg Limousin (197.00); D Bell £1,015, 480kg Limousin (212.00), £890, 425kg Limousin (209.00); Mountview Farms £775, 365kg Charolais (212.00); B Hackett £1,065, 520kg Limousin (205.00), £1,120, 555kg Limousin (202.00); S Montgomery £940, 470kg Charolais (200.00), £935, 480kg Limousin (195.00), £950, 495kg Charolais (192.00) and E Harrison £960, 430kg Charolais (223.00), £920, 445kg Charolais (207.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped calves peaked at £305 Limousin bull presented by M Robinson; E Fox £300 Belgian Blue bull; D Hammond £300 Shorthorn beef bull, £245 Shorthorn beef bull; S McCaffrey £295 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; P Murphy £295 Limousin bull, £280 Limousin bull; J Robinson £255 Limousin bull; W Smith £235 x 2 Hereford bulls; Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £300 Aberdeen Angus presented by S Davidson; P Murphy £290 Limousin heifer; T Watson £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer; Crooks Farms £265 Belgian Blue heifer, £215 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers and G Blair £260 x 2 Montbeliarde heifers, £215 Montbeliarde heifer.

WEANLINGS

A small entry of weanlings topped at £890 for a 365kg Limousin steer (242.00) presented by D Nelson, £815, 350kg Limousin (234.00), £800, 360kg Limousin (223.00), £785, 310kg Limousin (253.00); R Hopper £880, 400kg Limousin (219.00), £800, 380kg Limousin (211.00); D Mahon £775, 365kg Limousin (213.00); weanling heifers sold to £905, 415kg Belgian Blue (218.00) presented by R Hopper, £725, 335kg Limousin (215.00), £710, 315kg Limousin (226.00); S Morrison £900, 410kg Limousin (218.00), £875, 425kg Limousin (206.00), £875, 430kg Limousin (202.00), £840, 405kg Limousin (206.00) and A Faloon £620, 240kg Limousin (259.00), £575, 260kg Limousin (226.00), £590, 240kg Limousin (244.00).