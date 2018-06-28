Steer prices peak at £1,290 at Dungannon Mart

A seasonal entry of stock saw steer prices peak at £1,290 for 580kg Charolais (222.00).

Heifers topped at £1,170 for 575kg Limousin (204.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £360 Limousin heifer and bull calves to £300 Limousin.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1,330 for Hereford cow and Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanling prices topped at £890 Hereford bull (202.00) and weanling heifers to £720 for a 345kg Charolais (209.00).

STEERS

A small entry of steers topped at £1,290, 580kg (222.00) forwarded by T Reddick, £1,240, 595kg Limousin (208.00); P Hamilton £1,140, 565kg Limousin (202.00), £1,030, 505kg Simmental (204.00); D and R Moffett £1,100, 520kg Limousin (212.00), £1,000, 470kg Limousin (213.00), £950, 475kg Limousin (200.00) and Riverview Farms £1,080, 530kg Aberdeen Angus (204.00).

HEIFERS

A similar entry of heifers sold to a height of £1,170, 575kg Limousin (204.00) presented by R McAllister; E Daly £1,070, 535kg Charolais (200.00), £970, 455kg Charolais (213.00); P Curran £1,025, 500kg Limousin (205.00); D and R Moffett £975, 465kg Limousin (210.00) and D Hammond £845, 415kg Limousin (204.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A small but quality entry of dropped calves sold to a top price of £360 Limousin heifer presented by D Abraham; A Henderson £340 Fleckvieh bull; R Fields £290 Simmental heifer, £255 Simmental heifer; M Bloomer £205 Limousin heifer, £200 Limousin heifer; meanwhile bull calves sold to £300 Limousin presented by M Bloomer, £270 Charolais bull; D Abraham £295 Limousin bull, £205 Charolais bull; R Fields £255 Simmental bull, £250 Simmental bull; W Smith £250 Hereford bull, £220 Hereford bull, £200 Hereford bull; R Crawford £235 Hereford bull and J Stewart £210 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Meanwhile suckled cows and calves topped at £1,330 each for 2 Hereford cows with Charolais heifer calves at foot presented by I Brownlee.

WEANLINGS

Weanling prices peaked at £890 for a 440kg Hereford steer (202.00) presented by G Litter, £860, 430kg Charolais (200.00), £780, 350kg Charolais (222.00); T Rolston £810, 360kg Charolais (225.00); D Jackson £690, 315kg Belgian Blue (218.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £720, 345kg Charolsid (209.00) presented by G O’Neill, £705, 345kg Limousin (205.00); A Woods £700, 355kg Limousin (198.00) and D Lockhart £500 x 2 255kg Charolais (196.00).