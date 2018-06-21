Steer prices peak at £1,330 at Dungannon Mart

A similar entry of stock saw steer prices peak at £1,330 for 745kg Belgian Blue (180.00), while heifers topped at £1,240 for 620kg Charolais (200.00).

Dropped calves sold to £340 Limousin bull and heifer calves to £275 Limousin; weanlings peaked at £1,040 for a 420kg Limousin heifer (248.00) and weanling males to £940 for a 400kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (235.00).

STEERS

Steer quality not as good as of previous weeks with a top price paid of £1,330 745kg Belgian Blue (179.00) presented by E Allen; C Donaghy £1,195, 560kg Charolais (213.00), £1,195, 555kg Charolais (215.00), £1,160, 540kg Charolais (215.00); A McKay £1,095, 475kg Charolais (231.00), £1,070, 490kg Limousin (218.00), £1,040, 490kg Aberdeen Angus (212.00), £1,035, 450kg Charolais (230.00), £1,010, 445kg Charolais (227.00), £990, 450kg Aberdeen Angus (220.00), £900, 400kg Limousin (225.00); J and M Greenway £1,070, 505kg Limousin (212.00); N Morrow £990, 450kg Aberdeen Angus (220.00), £890, 425kg Aberdeen Angus (209.00); D Hammond £970, 435kg Charolais (223.00), £870, 390kg Hereford (223.00); J Hogg £950, 350kg Charolais (271.00); E Sharkey £865, 325kg Limousin (266.00) and F and A Donaghy £835, 375kg Limousin (223.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer trade peaked at £1,240, 620kg Charolais (200.00) presented by M Nelson, £1,180, 565kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (209.00); D Hammond £1,000, 450kg Charolais (222.00); M and E McCrory £995, 465kg Limousin (214.00) and A Johnston £940, 470kg Limousin (200.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A large entry of dropped calves saw bull calves sell to £340 Limousin bull presented by S McMullan, £280 Hereford bull, £270 Limousin bull; J and G Faulkner £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, £305 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Downey £295 Aberdeen Angus bull, £220 Aberdeen Angus bull; H Milligan £290 Hereford bull; J Ewing £280 Limousin bull, £270 Limousin bull; K Loughran £270 Belgian Blue bull, £255 Belgian Blue bull; S Givan £260 Limousin bull, £250 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull, £215 Limousin bull; C Quinn £245 Belgian Blue bull; I Clarke £225 Belgian Blue bull.

Meanwhile weanling heifers peaked at £275 Limousin presented by J Ewing, £270 Limousin heifer, £225 Limousin heifer; S McMullan £265 Limousin heifer, £250 Hereford heifer; S Givan £265 Limousin heifer, £205 Limousin heifer, £205 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer; J and G Faulkner £260 Belgian Blue heifer; Churchview Farms £250 Belgian Blue heifer; M Flanagan £240 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; K Brannigan £225 Simmental heifer, £220 Charolais heifer, £215 Aberdeen Angus heifer; D Downey £215 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £200 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; G Mitchell £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer and K Loughran £200 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS

Weanling prices remain steady with male calves selling to £940, 400kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (235.00) presented by I Allen; I Brownlee £900, 325kg Charolais (275.00), £830, 340kg Limousin (244.00), £770, 330kg Charolais (232.00); J Turkington £865, 335kg Limousin (257.00), £825, 335kg Limousin (245.00), £800, 350kg (230.00), £745, 320kg Limousin (233.00), £720, 290kg Limousin (246.00), £700, 286kg Limousin (245.00); W and I Irwin £810, 330kg Charolais (246.00), £560, 215kg Limousin (262.00); meanwhile weanling heifers topped at £1,040, 420kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (248.00) presented by E Glasgow; B McKenna £820, 355kg Limousin (230.00), £765, 350kg Limousin (219.00), £760, 360kg Limousin (212.00); P Garvey £720, 315kg Limousin (229.00), £665, 290kg Charolais (237.00) and W and I Irwin £645, 285kg Limousin (227.00).