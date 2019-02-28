Steer prices peak at £1,360 for 710kg at Dungannon Mart

A good entry of stock saw steer prices peak at £1,360 for 710kg Charolais (192.00).

Heifers topped at £1,170 for 620kg Charolais (189.00).

Dropped calves topped at £280 Hereford, heifer and bull calves to £235 Belgian Blue.

Weanling prices peaked at £1,045 for 520kg Charolais bull (201.00), while heifers sold to £1,000 for an outstanding 415kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (240.00).

STEERS (95)

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1,360, 710kg Charolais (192.00) presented by A and A McMullan, £1,170, 580kg Limousin (202.00); S and P Goodwin £1210 630kg Limousin (192.00), £1,200, 625kg Limousin (192.00); B Hamill £1,210, 585kg Charolais (207.00), £1,130, 565kg Charolais (200.00); J P Canavan £1,185, 580kg Limousin (204.00), £1,100, 565kg Limousin (195.00); E Daly £1,165, 540kg Charolais (216.00), £1,125, 545kg Charolais (206.00), £1,070, 470kg Charolais (228.00), £1,040, 465kg Charolais (224.00), £1,025, 445kg Charolais (230.00), £1,010, 485kg Aberdeen Angus (208.00), £1,005, 465kg Charolais (216.00), £1,000, 485kg Charolais (206.00), £985, 425kg Charolais (232.00), £970, 415kg Charolais (234.00), £900, 395kg Charolais (228.00); E and S Boland £1,130, 585kg Belgian Blue (193.00); W Barnes £1,110, 520kg Limousin (214.00), £1,090, 510kg Limousin (214.00), £1,075, 535kg Hereford (201.00), £1,050, 515kg Charolais (204.00), £970, 485kg Charolais (200.00); B Meenagh £960, 355kg Charolais (270.00), £955, 380kg Limousin (251.00), £950, 360kg Limousin (264.00), £950, 390kg Limousin (244.00), £920, 375kg Charolais (245.00), £920, 390kg Simmental (236.00), £900, 335kg Charolais (267.00), £895, 315kg Charolais (284.00), £890, 390kg Limousin (228.00), £880, 360kg Charolais (245.00), £870, 310kg Charolais (281.00), £870, 320kg Charolais (272.00), £840, 385kg Charolais (218.00), £830, 345kg Charolais (241.00), £810, 350kg Limousin (231.00); J Hogg £910, 355kg Limousin (256.00), £900, 340kg Charolais (265.00), £890, 415kg Limousin (215.00) and a Dungannon farmer £860, 395kg Limousin (218.00), £840, 325kg Charolais (259.00).

HEIFERS ( 50)

A larger entry of heifers saw prices top at £1,170, 620kg Charolais (189.00) presented by T Boden, £1,030, 545kg Charolais (189.00), £1,030, 450kg Limousin (229.00), £1,000, 510kg Charolais (196.00), £940, 495kg Charolais (190.00), £900, 450kg Charolais (200.00); Mountview Farm £995, 525kg Limousin (190.00); C Donnelly £930, 455kg Hereford (204.00); W Bloomer £880, 460kg Aberdeen Angus (191.00) and N McMullan £880, 460kg Charolais (190.00).

DROPPED CALVES (55)

Dropped calf trade remains steady with bull calves selling to £235 Belgian Blue bull presented by Bannview Dairy Farm Ltd, £220 Belgian Blue bull; W Rodgers £230 Hereford bull, £190 Hereford bull; V McReynolds £230 Aberdeen Angus bull, £205 Hereford bull; S McCaffrey £200 Limousin bull, £200 Belgian Blue bull; N Hammond £195 x 2 Hereford bulls; M Robinson £195 Limousin bull; Friesian bulls sold from £20 to £70 for younger calves while reared calves sold from £120 to £230; heifer calves cleared to £280 x 3 Hereford heifers presented by D J Gray; Bannview Dairy Farms Ltd £220 Belgian Blue heifer, £185 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; I Stewart £220 Belgian Blue heifer; S McCaffrey £200 Shorthorn beef heifer and V McReynolds £195 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS (150)

A larger show of weanlings saw a quality entry on offer with prices peaking at £1,045 520kg Charolais steer (201.00) presented by A O’Kane, £960, 470kg Charolais (203.00), £950, 470kg Charolais (202.00), £755, 295kg Charolais (257.00), £640, 265kg Charolais (241.00); E Glasgow £1,000, 500kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (200.00); B Hackett £935, 385kg Limousin (244.00), £900, 390kg Limousin (230.00), £880, 350kg Limousin (252.00); T Lester £905, 390kg Limousin (231.00), £865, 395kg Limousin (218.00); D Stinson £900, 365kg Charolais (246.00), £855, 360kg Charolais (238.00), £845, 330kg Charolais (255.00), £830, 320kg Charolais (259.00); P Donaghy £890, 385kg Limousin (231.00); I McKee £885, 370kg Limousin (240.00), £855, 370kg Limousin (230.00); B McKenna £855, 380kg Limousin (227.00); I and S McAleece £825, 300kg Limousin (276.00), £795, 320kg Limousin (248.00); D Barker £805, 340kg Limousin (236.00); J McAuley £780, 320kg Charolais (243.00), £640, 375kg Limousin (230.00); J McMullan £770, 305kg Charolais (253.00); A McDaid £750, 300kg Limousin (248.00), £720, 290kg Limousin (246.00); M McGuigan £725, 310kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (234.00), £700, 300kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (234.00), £675, 275kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (246.00); E Todd £725, 315kg Simmental (230.00); meanwhile weanling heifers topped at £1,000 for a 415kg Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer (240.00) presented by E Glasgow, £870, 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (235.00), £855, 380kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (225.00); D Mairs £860, 400kg Limousin (215.00), £750, 280kg Limousin (266.00), £750, 345kg Limousin (216.00), £585, 255kg Limousin (228.00), £580, 265kg Limousin (220.00); M McGuigan £830, 360kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (230.00); G Hill £830, 360kg Charolais (231.00), £755, 340kg Limousin (222.00), £755, 345kg Limousin (218.00); A O’Kane £690, 305kg Charolais (226.00), £620, 265kg Charolais (232.00); I and S McAleece £690, 330kg Limousin (210.00); J Weir £645, 300kg Charolais (215.00) and R Johnston £615, 285kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (214.00), £600, 275kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (220.00), £560, 240kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (235.00), £550, 245kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (224.00).