Steers and bulls sell to £955 at Lisnaskea Mart

A small entry this week sold to a steady demand with steers and bulls selling to a top of £269 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £755 with stronger ones to £258 per 100kg for a 370kg Limousin to £955.

Heifers sold to £239 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais to £740 with stronger ones selling to £190 for a 490kg Limousin to £930.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 370kg Limousin to £955 (£258) and 280kg Charolais to £755 (£269). Lisnaskea producer 380kg Limousin to £920. (242) Newtownbutler producer 330kg Limousin to £865 (£262) and 320kg Limousin to £790 (£247). Lisbellaw producer 330kg Charolais to £785 (£238) and 310kg Limousin to £715 (£230). Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £755 (£269). Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin to £755 (£210), 360kg Limousin to £700, 350kg Limousin to £670, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £620 and 340kg Limousin to £545. Magheraveely producer 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £680 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £550. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Limousin to £680.

COWS & CALVES: Lisnaskea producer 2002 cow and bull calf to £1,180.

STORE & WEANLINGS: Heifers - Brookeborough producer 490kg Limousin to £930 (£190), 490kg Charolais to £910 (£185), 470kg Charolais to £875 (£186) and 470kg Charolais to £850 (£181). Eskra producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £800 (£190) and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £730. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £770 (£220), 310kg Charolais to £740 (£239) and 270kg Charolais to £540. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £625 and 280kg Limousin to £580. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £595, 270kg Limousin to £495, 310kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £475, 250kg Limousin to £465. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £580, 310kg Limousin to £540 and 260kg Limousin to £445. Lisnaskea producer 250kg Simmental to £485 and 210kg Limousin to £430.

More stock required to supply a growing demand.