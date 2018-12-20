Steers peak at £1,020 at Dungannon Mart

A small entry of stock for our last cattle sale of 2018 saw steers peak at £1,020 for 550kg Simmental (196.00).

Heifers topped at £1,140 for 660kg Simmental (173.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £315, Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £310 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings topped at £880 for 415kg Aberdeen Angus bull (211.00) and heifer calves to £650 for 315kg Charolais (206.00).

STEERS

Steer prices cleared to £1020 550kg Simmental (186.00) presented by J Cooke, £1,010, 505kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (200.00), £925, 460kg Limousin (200.00) and Riverview Farms £965 405kg Limousin (238.00), £945 365kg Limousin (259.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer trade remains steady to top at £1,140, 660kg Simmental (173.00) presented by J McKenna; J Richardson £1,000, 475kg Charolais (211.00); J Kelly £870, 460kg Charolais (190.00), £720, 385kg Charolais (187.00); M Burrows £820, 445kg Limousin (184.00) and P Mullan £750, 380kg Limousin (197.00), £630, 330kg Aberdeen Angus (191.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves continue to sell briskly to peak at £315 Belgian Blue bull presented by D Bloomfield, £305 Belgian Blue bull; C Loughran £305 Limousin bull, £300 Limousin bull, £225 Hereford bull, £210 Limousin bull; T Lester £300 Simmental bull,; M Burrows £300 British Blue bull; R Crawford £275 Hereford bull; P and T McCaughey £250 Limousin bull, £245 Aberdeen Angus bull; J McSorley £245 Aberdeen Angus bull; P McGuire £235 Hereford bull; P Keenan £225 Hereford bull; Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £310 Belgian Blue heifer presented by R Crawford; C Dixon £280 Limousin heifer, £215 Limousin heifer; W Smith £265 Hereford heifer, £225 Hereford heifer; H Watters £255 Shorthorn bull; T Lester £255 Simmental heifer; C Loughran £265 Limousin heifer; P McGuire £245 Hereford heifer; P Carberry £210 Limousin heifer and P Keenan £200 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS

Weanling continue to hold firm to peak at £880, 415kg Aberdeen Angus (211.00) presented by J Richardson, £690, 335kg Limousin (207.00); Riverview Farms £870, 360kg Limousin (241.00), £780, 315kg Limousin (246.00), £680, 265kg Simmental (256.00); M McNally £815, 330kg Belgian Blue (248.00), £800, 305kg Limousin (263.00), £760, 285kg Limousin (266.00); A Bowden £615, 225kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (280.00), £610, 220kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (279.00), £610, 235kg Charolais (259.00); weanling heifers sold to £650, 315kg Charolais (205.00) presented by E McSorley, £630, 335kg Charolais (189.00) and T D Forbes £600, 320kg Aberdeen Angus (187.00).