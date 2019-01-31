Steers peak at £1,210 for 630kg at Dungannon Mart

All classes of stock continued to sell sharply with steers peaking at £1,210, 630kg Charolais (192.00) while heifers topped at £1,200, 605kg Charolais (199.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £450 Limousin bull and heifer calves to £395 Shorthorn beef; weanling males topped at £930, 440kg Simmental (211.00) while weanling heifers sold to £935 425kg Charolais (219.00).

STEERS

Steer prices peaked at £1,210, 630kg Charolais (192.00) presented by R Williamson, £925, 465kg Simmental (199.00); G O’Donnell £1,155, 535kg Limousin (216.00); Riverview Farms £920, 375kg Charolais (245.00), £850, 380kg Limousin (224.00), £850, 360kg Limousin (236.00), £800, 345kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (232.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices cleared to £1,200, 605kg Limousin (198.00) presented by P Loughran, £1,025, 530kg Limousin (193.00), £995, 500kg Limousin (199.00); G O’Donnell £1,080, 535kg Limousin (202.00); Mountview Farms £1,040, 530kg Limousin (196.00), £950, 475kg Limousin (200.00); R Williamson £1,015, 520kg Charolais (195.00), £585, 445kg Charolais (199.00), £805, 375kg Charolais (215.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Once again dropped calves prices remain brisk with bull calves selling to £450 Limousin presented by B O’Neill, £225 Limousin bull; S Doran £450 Simmental bull; G Willis £435 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; K Hunter £345 Hereford bull; W Smith £315 Hereford bull, £250 Hereford bull; S Humphries £315 Fleckvieh bull, £310 Fleckvieh bull, £285 Fleckvieh bull, £265 Fleckvieh bull, £220 Fleckvieh bull; W Sloan £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull, £260 Aberdeen Angus bull; J McSorley £295 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Givan £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; Donmac Farms £230 Belgian Blue bull; V McReynolds £225 Hereford bull; Friesian bull calves sold from £50 to £130; meanwhile heifer calves sold to £395 Shorthorn beef presented by R McGuigan, £360 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £360 x 2 Shorthorn beef heifers, £270 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; B O’Neill £370 Limousin heifer, £285 Limousin heifer; G Willis £310 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; Donmac Farms £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Smith £200 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS

A larger entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £930 440kg Simmental (211.00) presented by J Foster, £810, 355kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (230.00); C Dunwoody £880, 365kg Limousin (240.00), £650, 275kg Belgian Blue (235.00); R Williamson £810, 385kg Hereford (210.00), £810, 370kg Hereford (217.00), £790, 350kg Hereford (225.00), £750, 350kg Hereford (213.00); M Kyle £755, 330kg Limousin (227.00); I Paisley £685, 310kg Hereford (220.00); E Wallace £650, 230kg Limousin (283.00); G Hill £610 230kg Charolais (265.00), £560, 190kg Charolais (292.00); S Sinnamon £560, 230kg Limousin (244.00); Weanling heifers cleared to £935, 425kg Charolais (220.00) presented by C Dunwoody; R Williamson £785, 380kg Limousin (206.00), £755, 375kg Limousin (201.00), £660, 330kg Charolais (200.00), £650, 319kg Belgian Blue (204.00); E Wallace 650, 280kg Limousin (230.00), £585, 275kg Saler (212.00), £515, 220kg Saler (232.00), £505, 195kg Limousin (258.00); D Canavan £625, 305kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (204.00), £600, 280kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (212.00), £560, 280kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (200.00); N Ellison £600, 295kg Simmental (204.00), £575, 265kg Simmental (217.00); R McGuigan £570, 240kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (239.00), £560, 275kg Limousin (205.00); S Sinnamon £560, 235kg Limousin (240.00), £460, 200kg Limousin (226.00).