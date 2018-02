Steers sell to £1,100 at Armoy Mart

A super turnout of 370 head at last Monday night's sale met with a great trade and some mighty prices were recorded.

A show of Charolais cattle saw Trevor Butler, Ballycastle took first prize in the steers section and Colm McErlain, Armoy took the heifer prize.

The prizes were sponsored by Erin Feeds/Glens Animal Health.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Trevor Butler, Ballycastle, Charolais, 340kgs, £1,100, 350kgs, £1,080, 370kgs, £940, 380kgs, £920, 330kgs, £880. Vincent McErlain, Armoy, Charolais, 400kgs, £1,035, 400kgs, £1,160, 460kgs, £1,075, 400kgs, £995, 390kgs, £915. Colm McFall, Bushmills, Charolais, 650kgs, £1,375. James Delargy, Cushendall, Charolais, 340kgs £900, 350kgs, £940, 400kgs, £990, 400kgs, £925, 580kgs, £1,225, 400kgs, £885, 320kgs, £820. Niall McLaughlin, Cushendall, Charolais, 490kgs, £1,055, 400kgs, £990, 280kgs, £740, 500kgs, £1,075, 470kgs, £885, 380kgs, £900, 300kgs, £825, 390kgs, £905, 400kgs, £995, 410kgs, £990, 360kgs, £875, 410kgs, £945. Ivan Lynn, Armoy, Shorthorn, 630kgs, £1,340. Eddie Donnelly, Ballintoy, Charolais, 440kgs, £1,070, 520kgs, £1,230, 370kgs, £960, 400kgs, £970, 440kgs, £980, 450kgs, £1,080. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, Charolais, 310kgs, £830, 360kgs, £930, 300kgs, £740. Colm McErlain, Armoy, Charolais, 450kgs, £1,070, 360kgs, £985. Jas Heaney, Ballymoney, Charolais, 530kgs, £1,220. Agnes Kyle, Bushmills, Charolais, 550kgs, £1,225, 560kgs, £1,230, 500kgs, £1,235, 530kgs, £1,120, 540kgs, £1,190. Walter McBride, Ballycastle, Charolais, 350kgs, £835, 280kgs, £680, 370kgs, £885. D and A Crooks, Glenarm, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,195. J and J McAlister, Cushendall, Charolais, 330kgs, £815, 360kgs, £910, 330kgs, £775, 330kgs, £780, 360kgs, £840, 330kgs, £785. Jas Heaney, Ballymoney, Charolais, 540kgs, £1,080, 540kgs, £1,030. Thomas Hogg, Finvoy, Parthenais, 420kgs, £890, 400kgs, £810, 430kgs, £890.

HEIFERS

Colm McErlain, Armoy, 450kgs, £1,140, 480kgs, £1,030, 500kgs, £1,100, 540kgs, £1,135. Niall McLaughlin, Cushendall, Charolais, 400kgs, £1,010. John A McKillop, Cushendall, Charolais, 270kgs, £810, 370kgs, £875. Eamon McGarry, Ballymena, Charolais, 350kgs, £960, 560kgs, £1,195. Walter McBride, Ballycastle, Charolais, 330kgs, £945, 400kgs, £870, 360kgs, £800, 320kgs, £780, 300kgs, £780. Trevor Butler, Ballycastle, Charolais, 390kgs, £920, 350kgs, £895, 330kgs, £880, 300kgs, £790. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, Charolais, 390kgs, £800, 400kgs, £860, 390kgs, £845, 450kgs, £945, 390kgs, £945, 400kgs, £965. E Donnelly, Ballycastle, Charolais, 440kgs, £1,000, 350kgs, £900, 360kgs, £900, 390kgs, £930, 400kgs, £980, 410kgs, £990, 395kgs, £930. Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, Charolais, 390kgs, £905. Vincent McErlain, Armoy, Charolais, 360kgs, £815, 390kgs, £875. D and A Crooks, Glenarm, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs, £1,050. Niall McLaughlin, Cushendall, Charolais, 390kgs, £900, 310kgs, £900, 360kgs, £845, 290kgs, £730, 340kgs, £835, 360kgs, £895. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 400kgs, £840, 380kgs, £780. E Donnelly, Ballintoy, Charolais, 370kgs, £870, 380kgs, £880, 370kgs, £820. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 380kgs, £800. Colm McFall, Bushmills, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,210. John McGowan, Ballycastle, Charolais, 460kgs, £945, 480kgs, £920. Jason McCullough, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,200, 570kgs, £1,045, 530kgs, £,1025.

FAT COWS/BULLS

B McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 940kgs, £1,250. R Duffin, Cargan, Limousin, 660kgs, £905, 590kgs, £905, 570kgs, £780.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.