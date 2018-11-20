Steers sell to £1,155 at Armoy Mart

Just under 140 head of cattle last Monday night met with a fine trade for all types of cattle.

Steers sold to £1,155, heifers sold to £1,075 for 600kgs and fat cows sold to £1,045 for 630kgs.

STEERS

T and S Butler, Aughafatten, Charolais, 300kgs, £760. Paul Sayers, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus, 390kgs, £800, 450kgs, £875. S Johnston, Bushmills, Charolais, 400kgs, £815, 550kgs, £970. Charles McAlister, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs, £1,020. Geo McAuley, Armoy, Limousin, 340kgs, £725. Geo Kerr, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus, bulls, 370kgs, £1,100, 580kgs, £1,130, 630kgs, £1,155, 600kgs, £1,135, 610kgs, £1,140, 600kgs, £1,055, 600kgs, £1,050, 610kgs, £1,070. Robert Getty, Bushmills, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,130, 650kgs, £1,180, 530kgs, £960, 580kgs, £1,055. Andrew Bellingham, Ballymoney, Limousin, 550kgs, £980, 520kgs, £895, 500kgs, £845, 440kgs, £790. P and J Hunter, Ballymoney, Hereford, 570kgs, £1,070, 530kgs, £980. Ray Dunlop, Bushmills, (OTM Friesian), 700kgs, £1,035, 705kgs, £1,000. R Getty, Bushmills, Charolais, 590kgs, £1,060. Eugene Shaw, Hereford, 490kgs, £810, 500kgs, £855.

HEIFERS

T and S Butler, Aughafatten, Charolais, 300kgs, £700, 320kgs, £710. Gareth Neely, Limavady, Charolais, 430kgs, £850, 430kgs, £845, 390kgs, £750. Geo McAuley, Armoy, Limousin, 340kgs, £690, 360kgs, £730. Seamus Scullion, Martinstown, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,075. Paul Sayers, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus, 370kgs, £645. S Johnston, Bushmills, Charolais, 490kgs, £890.

FAT COWS

Robert McHenry, Ballycastle, Limousin, 630kgs, £1,045. Chris Pollock, Armoy, Limousin, 590kgs, £1,050, 540kgs, £865, 650kgs, £850, 510kgs, £830, 700kgs £920, 720kgs, £800. S Scullion, Martinstown, Charolais, 1,010kgs, £900. G Neely, Limavady, Limousin, 710kgs, £815, 680kgs, £670.

Sale every Monday at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.