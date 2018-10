Steers sell to £1,180 at Armoy

A smaller offering of 220 head last Monday met with another fine trade and some super prices at Armoy.

Steers sold to £1,180 for a 580kgs Lim, Heifers sold to £1,205 for 600kgs, Fat Bulls to £1,200 for 1,000kg A/A Bull, Fat cows topped at £1,120 for 680kgs.

STEERS: Daniel McAllister, Novally, Lim, 480kgs £1,070, 540kgs £1.100, 450kgs £970, 390kgs £910, 440kgs £920, 490kgs £1,070. John Thompson, Bushmills, Lim, 440kgs £900, 450kgs £895, 605kgs £1,180. David Morrison, Armoy, B/B, 590kgs £1,150, 505kgs £1,035, 580kgs £1,070. Wm Smyth, Moyarget, Fes, 670kgs £1,180. Alistair McGuckian, Cloughmills, Lim, 460kgs £920. Joe McQuilkin, Rathlin, Lim, 240kgs £550, 250kgs £565, 240kgs £535, 260kgs £580. A & SP McCarry, Loughguile, A/A, 340kgs £705, 360kgs £725, 350kgs £710. Sam Gaston, Dunloy, Lim, 620kgs £1,180, 630kgs £1,200. Francis McBride, Ballycastle, Char, 310kgs £675, 280kgs £640. Jas Wasson, Ballymoney, S/H, 540kgs £1,000. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Lim, 380kgs £765. Stafford Knox, HER, 590kgs £1,085. D McAllister, Ballycastle, Lim, 540kgs £1,050, 350kgs £710, 280kgs £650. R Watson, Cloughmills, Lim, 310kgs £680, 360kgs £740. Bernard O’Kane, Finvoy, PAR, 440kgs £870, 400kgs £810. Ray Dunlop, Bushmills, OTM Fres, 740kgs £1,100, 690kgs £1,085, 740kgs £1,090, 700kgs £1,040.

HEIFERS: WD McIlrath, Ballymena, Char, 600kgs £1,205, 580kgs £1,170. Colm McFall, Bushmills, Lim, 510kgs £1,030, 540kgs £1,110. R Watson, Cloughmills, Char, 300kgs £670, 310kgs £655, 290kgs £700. F McBride, Glenshesk, Char, 340kgs £680. Joe McQuilken, Rathlin, Lim, 210kgs £525, 240kgs £545, 210kgs £490. W & T Munnis, Ballymoney, A/A, 400kgs £750, 440kgs £800, 405kgs £800. Daniel McCormick, Ballycastle, Lim, 430kgs £880, 560kgs £1,090, 430kgs £890. John Sinclair, Bushmills, Sim, 350kgs £700, 400kgs £745, 400kgs £770.

FAT COWS/BULLS: Brendan Richmond, Lim, 680kgs £1,100, 620kgs £860, 680kgs £1,120. F McBride, Ballycastle, A/A, 600kgs £720. A & SP McCarry, A/A Bull, 1,000kgs £1,200. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, Lim, 650kgs £950, 660kgs £940. Gavin Chestnutt, Ballymoney, Fres, 400kgs £515, 680kgs £700. B O’Kane, Finvoy, PAR, 680kgs £930.

Breeding Bulls sold to £1,725 for a Ped Sim Bull.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son