Steers sell to £1,210 for 580kgs at Armoy Mart

A smaller turnout of 189 head last Monday met with a fine trade for all sorts of cattle.

Steers sold to £1,210 for 580kgs, heifers sold to £1,130 for 500kgs, fat cows top price was £1,220.

STEERS

D McAlister, Cushendall, Limousin, 580kgs, £1,210, 500kgs, £1,040, 510kgs, £1,080, 470kgs, £1,080, 490kgs, £1,080, 400kgs, £835. Sean McGill, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 410kgs, £915, 440kgs, £960, 505kgs, £1,090, 520kgs, £1,080. D Douthart, Armoy, Limousin, 430kgs, £865. Sam Creith, Mosside, Charolais, 450kgs, £985, 420kgs, £900, 425kgs, £965. F and B Devlin, Ballyronan, Charolais, 420kgs, £855. Paul Byrne, Downpatrick, Charolais, 520kgs, £1,090, 520kgs, £1,085, 450kgs, £945, 500kgs, £1,010, 490kgs, £1,060. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, Limousin, 430kgs, £915, 390kgs, £830. Colm O’Hagan, Martinstown, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 360kgs, £750. W Smith, Moyarget, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £1,040. W Knox, Armoy, Limousin, 390kgs, £790. Adrian Jamison, Knockahollet, Aberdeen Angus, 420kgs, £960. Colin McDonnell, Martinstown, Charolais, 550kgs, £1,090. G Glover, Moneymore, Friesians, 610kgs, £1,030, 680kgs, £1,110. Robert Wilkinson, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs, £890, 445kgs, £890, 470kgs, £880, 410kgs, £880. S McGill, Ballycastle, Charolais, 570kgs, £1,090. Chas Battersby, Bushmills, Charolais, 680kgs, £1,170. John Wasson, Armoy, Salers, 600kgs, £1,120, 670kgs, £1,105.

HEIFERS

E McCorry, Glengormley, Limousin, 540kgs, £1,130. John Todd, Ballycastle, Limousin, 590kgs, £1,135, 560kgs, £1,095, 560kgs, £1,085. D McAlister, Cushendall, Limousin, 3, 300kgs, £680 each. J Todd, Ballycastle, Limousin, 505kgs, £1,000, 500kgs, £900.

FAT COWS

E McCorry, Glengormley, Limousin, 900kgs, £1,220. W J McMullan, Moyarget, Hereford, 700kgs, £870. P McKendry, Armoy, Charolais, 700kgs, £980. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, Friesian, 700kgs, £750, 680kgs, £745.

Special entry of 10 Aberdeen Angus cows with calves at foot next Monday.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.