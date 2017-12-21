Steers sell to £1,210 for 590kg at Dungannon Mart

A seasonal entry of stock saw steers sell to £1,210 for 590kg Charolais (205.00).

Heifers sold to £850 for 445kg Belgian Blue (191.00); dropped calves sold to £335 Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £310 Belgian Blue heifer; weanlings sold to sold to £820 for 360kg Charolais steer (228.00), while weanling heifers sold to £635, 275kg Limousin (230.00).

STEERS

Steer prices peaked at £1,210, 590kg Charolais (205.00) presented by a Dungannon farmer; W Cassells £1,105, 570kg Simmental (194.00); P Montague £1,070, 525kg Charolais (204.00); Riverview Farms £930, 375kg Limousin (248.00), £870, 345kg Limousin (252.00), £860, 375kg Stabiliser (230.00), £790, 325kg Limousin (243.00), £760, 335kg Limousin (227.00), £750, 315kg Limousin (238.00); R McCann £830, 385kg Limousin (216.00).

Heifers peaked at £850, 445kg Belgian Blue (191.00) presented by N Kirkland.

DROPPED CALVES

A much sharper trade for dropped calves sold to a height of £335 Limousin bull presented by T Lester, £330 Limousin bull; R Crawford £330 Belgian Blue bull, £245 Aberdeen Angus bull; Crewehill Farms £325 Hereford bull, £245 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Smith £320 Hereford bull, £305 Hereford bull, £290 Hereford bull, £255 Hereford bull, £240 Hereford bull; R McGuigan £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, £295 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; P McGuire £265 Hereford bull; J and G Faulkner £255 Belgian Blue bull; J Nicholl £240 Fleckvieh bull; W McVeigh £235 Hereford bull; W Farr £215 Shorthorn beef bull.

Meanwhile reared Friesian bulls sold from £82 to £122; heifer calves sold to £310 Belgian Blue heifer presented by R McGuigan, £305 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £270 Limousin heifer, £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £235 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W McVeigh £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £245 Shorthorn heifer; M Rea £300 Hereford heifer; K McGuigan £270 Limousin heifer, £270 Hereford heifer; M Bloomer £250 Limousin heifer; D Beattie £245 Limousin heifer, £205 x 2 Hereford heifers; M Robinson £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer; Crewehill Farms £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Crawford £210 Limousin heifer; W Farr £200 Shorthorn heifer.

WEANLINGS

A similar entry of weanlings sold to a height of £820, 360kg Charolais steer (228.00) presented by L Clarke, £775, 345kg Charolais (225.00); T D Forbes £800, 345kg Belgian Blue (232.00), £740, 315kg Limousin (236.00); G O’Neill £690, 285kg Limousin (242.00), £645, 275kg Limousin (233.00), £630, 235kg Charolais (266.00); M Mullan £630 x 2 265kg Charolais (235.00), £520, 220kg Charolais (235.00), £495, 210kg Charolais (234.00); P Mackle £450, 160kg Charolais (280.00); meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £635, 275kg Limousin (230.00) presented by J Weir; N Hammond £475, 250kg Simmental (190.00).