Steers sell to £1,215 at Dungannon Mart

Store prices remain strong with steers selling to £1,215 for 565kg Limousin (215.00).

Heifers cleared to £1,140 for 545kg Charolais (209.00).

Fat cows sold to £970 for 475kg Limousin (204.00).

Dropped calf prices peaked at £315 for Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £335 for Hereford.

Weanling males sold to £985 for 460kg Limousin (213.00).

While weanling heifers peaked at £1,060 for 515kg Charolais (206.00).

STEERS

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1,215, 565kg Limousin (215.00) presented by J Cooke, £1,170, 550kg Limousin (213.00), £1,140, 555kg Charolais (205.00), £1,130, 550kg Charolais (206.00); Riverview Farms £900, 345kg Charolais (261.00); D Robinson £875, 395kg Limousin (222.00); P Lavery £845, 420kg Limousin (201.00), £785, 320kg Belgian Blue (245.00), £730, 345kg Belgian Blue (212.00).

HEIFERS

Heifers peaked at £1,140, 545kg Charolais (209.00) presented by J Molloy, £1,120, 520kg Limousin (215.00), £1,050, 500kg Limousin (210.00), £1,000, 510kg Charolais (196.00), £880, 445kg Limousin (198.00); Barrick Hill Farms £970, 485kg Charolais (200.00), £830, 395kg Charolais (210.00), £810, 400kg Charolais (203.00), £790, 390kg Charolais (203.00); C Donnelly £845, 425kg Charolais (199.00); fat cows topped at £970, 475kg Limousin (204.00) presented by D Bell.

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped calves trade remained steady and peaked at £315 for Aberdeen Angus bull presented by a Moy producer; P McElvogue £300 Hereford bull, £280 Hereford bull; A Cush £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Crawford £270 Belgian Blue bull, £240 Hereford bull; H Irwin £260 Aberdeen Angus bull, £240 Aberdeen Angus bull; B O’Neill £245 Limousin bull; F Oliver £240 Charolais bull, £235 Charolais bull, £225 Charolais bull; S Glasgow £230 Limousin bull; meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £335 Hereford heifer presented by P McElvogue; C Loughran £230 Hereford heifer; B O’Neill £230 Limousin heifer; S Glasgow £220 Limousin heifer; F Oliver £200 x 3 Charolais heifers and £190 Charolais heifer.

WEANLINGS

Weanling male prices topped at £985, 460kg Limousin steer (213.00) presented by P Harpur, £750, 330kg Limousin (227.00), £675, 310kg Limousin (218.00); W Murphy £790, 345kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (227.00); M McNally £765, 330kg Charolais (231.00); P Boyd £750, 345kg Limousin (216.00); meanwhile weanling heifers cleared to £1,060, 515kg Charolais (205.00) presented by K McGuigan, £995, 420kg Charolais (235.00), £990, 430kg Charolais (231.00), £985, 460kg Charolais (213.00), £945, 425kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (222.00), £940, 425kg Charolais (220.00), £900, 385kg Charolais (234.00), £870, 360kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (242.00), £840, 370kg Charolais (226.00), £800, 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (233.00), £780, 380kg Limousin (204.00); N McGuigan £980, 445kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (220.00); R McGuigan £890, 390kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (228.00) and W Murphy £735 355kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (206.00), £695, 345kg Limousin (202.00).