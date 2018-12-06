Steers sell to £1,230 at Dungannon Mart

A similar entry of stock saw steers sell to £1,230, 605kg Charolais (203.00).

While heifers topped at £1,250, 620kg Charolais (202.00).

Dropped calves saw bulls sell to £320 Aberdeen Angus and heifer calves to £290 Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanlings cleared to £945 for a 410kg Charolais steer (229.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £640, 320kg Limousin (200.00).

STEERS

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1,230, 605kg Charolais (203.00) presented by W Neville, £1,170, 600kg Charolais (195.00), £1,150, 580kg Limousin (198.00), £1,140, 525kg Limousin (217.00), £1,100, 555kg Charolais (198.00), £1,060, 550kg Charolais (193.00); G Davidson £1,200, 625kg Charolais (192.00), £1,200, 595kg Charolais (202.00), £1,170, 600kg Limousin (195.00); Riverview Farms £920, 380kg Charolais (242.00), £870, 355kg Limousin (245.00), £740, 315kg Limousin (235.00); J Hogg £860, 380kg Charolais (226.00), £780, 345kg Limousin (226.00); D McGahan £840, 365kg Limousin (230.00).

HEIFERS

Heifers prices topped at £1,250, 620kg Charolais (202.00) presented by J Richardson, £960, 495kg Aberdeen Angus (194.00); P McAvoy £1,205, 630kg Charolais (191.00), £1,140, 565kg Limousin (202.00), £1,130, 580kg Charolais (195.00), £1,090, 550kg Aberdeen Angus (198.00); R Finlay £1,125, 530kg Charolais (212.00), £950, 480kg Charolais (198.00), £870, 445kg Limousin (196.00), £865, 405kg Charolais (214.00); R Verner £1,105, 575kg Charolais (192.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped calves sold to a top of £320 Aberdeen Angus bull presented by N McGuigan; J Eldon £300 Charolais bull, £270 Limousin bull, £250 Charolais bull, £250 Charolais bull; W Smith £300 Hereford bull, £250 Hereford bull; R McGuigan £290 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £250 Shorthorn beef bull; K Hunter £265 Aberdeen Angus bull, £235 Limousin bull, £220 Hereford bull, £215 Belgian Blue bull; R Crawford £240 Aberdeen Angus bull, £230 Aberdeen Angus bull, £220 Belgian Blue bull; H Quinn £200 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Coote £200 Aberdeen Angus bull; Friesian bull Calves sold from £50 to £100; heifer calves peaked at £290 Belgian Blue presented by J Eldon, £240 Charolais heifer; I Clarke £290 Belgian Blue heifer; R McGuigan £265 Shorthorn beef heifer, £200 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; K Hunter £260 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS

A smaller entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £945, 410kg Charolais (229.00) presented by M Thompson, £880, 405kg Charolais (216.00); J Sloane £845, 350kg Limousin (240.00), £765, 325kg Limousin (235.00); M Givan £800, 370kg Limousin (216.00), £770, 270kg Limousin (286.00), £730, 285kg Limousin (255.00), £585, 215kg Limousin (273.00).

Weanling heifers cleared to £640, 320kg Limousin (200.00) presented by J Sloane, £630, 320kg Limousin (197.00); M Kyle £580, 265kg Limousin (216.00), £570, 230kg Limousin (247.00), £565, 240kg Limousin (235.00), £540, 220kg Limousin (246.00), £520, 240kg Aberdeen Angus (219.00) and M Givan £525, 205kg Limousin (256.00).