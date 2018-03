Steers sell to £1,235 at Armoy Mart

A super show of 300 head last Monday night met with another fine trade for all types of cattle.

Steers topped at £1,235 paid for a 570kgs Limousin for Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, heifers topped at £1,205 for a 550kgs Limousin, fat cows sold to £1,460 and sucklers sold to £1,350.

STEERS

Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 570kgs, £1,235, 550kgs, £1,205. J McAuley, The Vow, Ballymoney, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,215. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, Limousin, 480kgs, £1,065, 490kgs, £1,050, 400kgs, £850. Sam Jackson, Magherafelt, Limousin, 360kgs, £800. Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle, Charolais, 330kgs, £790, 440kgs, £1,005. Ken Montgomery, Liscolman, Belgian Blue, 550kgs, £1,170. R Chambers, Ballycastle, Limousin, 380kgs, £860, 350kgs, £785. Gareth Neilly, Limavady, Charolais, 560kgs, £1,140, 600kgs, £1,190, 500kgs, £1,055, 515kgs, £1,100. Pat McAuley, Armoy, Simmental, 390kgs, £800. William McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 380kgs, £855. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Charolais, 300kgs, £735. S Hill, Ballycastle, Limousin, 430kgs, £960, 420kgs, £905, 400kgs, £800. J Mullan, Garvagh, Limousin, 520kgs, £1,060, 550kgs, £1,090, 505kgs, £1,030. Rob Lyons, Coleraine, Limousin, 430kgs, £975, 380kgs, £865, 420kgs, £960, 380kgs, £780. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Limousin, 390kgs, £760, 400kgs, £825, 340kgs, £740, 400kgs, £840. C and R Gillan, Bushmills, Limousin, 410kgs, £895, 480kgs, £870, 440kgs, £855. C Quinn, Cushendall, Charolais, 440kgs, £880. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 240kgs, £655. B McAuley, Bushmills, Limousin, 500kgs, £960. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 400kgs, £820, 380kgs, £760. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,140, 580kgs, £1,040. Ken Montgomery, Ballymoney, Limousin, 520kgs, £965, 580kgs, £1,090, 500kgs, £945, 515kgs, £950. J McAuley, Vow, Ballymoney, Charolais, 570kgs, £1,120, 540kgs, £1,040, 540kgs, £1,060.

HEIFERS

Richard Chambers, Ballycastle, Limousin, 490kgs, £1,085, 470kgs, £1,015, 450kgs, £935, 480kgs, £965. Johnny Cupples, Broughshane, Charolais, 590kgs, £1,160, 580kgs, £1,100, 520kgs, £960, 500kgs, £1,000, 550kgs, £1,040. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 400kgs, £850, 260kgs, £610. J McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 550kgs, £1,205. S Hill, Ballycastle, Limousin, 400kgs, £750. David Marshall, Clough, Charolais, 440kgs, £930, 400kgs, £870, 500kgs, £980, 440kgs, £895, 490kgs, £1,030, 420kgs, £880, 380kgs, £855, 470kgs, £955, 400kgs, £855, 290kgs, £580, 400kgs, £860, 405kgs, £870. Gareth Neilly, Limavady, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,060, 550kgs, £1,090, 500kgs, £1,020, 540kgs, £1,055.

FAT COWS

A small show of fat cows sold to a top of £1,460 paid for an 800kgs Limousin cow for Eugene Duncan.

SUCKLERS

A special entry of in-calf heifers from a Portglenone farmer sold as follows: £1,350, £1,260, £1,220, £1,200, £1,200, £1220, £1,200, £1170, £1,280, £1,180, £1,150, £1,140, £1,170, £1,180, £1,210, £1,200, £1,180, £1,210.

Sale each Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.