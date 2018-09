Steers sell to £1,240 at Armoy Mart

Just over 250 head of cattle were offered for sale last Monday night.

Trade was very sharp for all types of cattle, steers sold to £1,240 for 600kgs, heifers sold to £1,100 for 540kgs.

LEADING PRICES:

STEERS: Denis Scott, Dunloy, Charolais, 550kgs, £1,210, 600kgs, £1,240, 580kgs, £1,240. P Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs, £1,090, 460kgs, £1,000, 500kgs, £1,085, 460kgs, £1,000, 470kgs, £1,010, 520kgs, £1,145. Robert McHenry, Ballycastle, Charolais, 470kgs, £1,055, 450kgs, £945. Des McCollum, Loughguile, Charolais, 360kgs, £790. Seamus McDonnell, Ballycastle, Charolais, 390kgs, £995. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, Hereford, 560kgs, £1,300. Austin Caldwell, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £1,050. John Sinclair, Bushmills, Simmental, 430kgs, £955, 450kgs, £940, 400kgs, £895. G McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 390kgs, £845, 370kgs, £795. William Graham, Bushmills, Friesian, 570kgs, £1,180. M Cochrane, Mosside, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs, £920, 480kgs, £960, 520kgs, £1,040. Pat McErlain, Armoy, Charolais, 500kgs, 500kgs, £1,040, 460kgs, £1,090, 460kgs, £970. Denis Scott, Dunloy, Charolais, 550kgs, £1,140, 650kgs, £1,240, 600kgs, £1,240. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,205, 660kgs, £1,220. Paddy Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs, £1,085, 530kgs, £915.

HEIFERS: Robert McHenry, Ballycastle, Charolais, 450kgs, £1,000, 380kgs, £850, 300kgs, £740, 420kgs, £940, 530kgs, £1,120, 430kgs, £870, 400kgs, £855. Des McCollum, Loughguile, Charolais, 340kgs, £705. Pat Rowan, Aughafatten, Limousin, 450kgs, £1,015, 470kgs, £1,000, 460kgs, £920. S McDonnell, Ballycastle, Charolais, 330kgs, £740, 390kgs, £795, 460kgs, £760. Kenneth Dobbin, Ballycastle, Charolais, 540kgs, £1,100. Richard Loughrey, Limavady, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 480kgs, £940. Claire Marron, Magherafelt, Hereford, 500kgs, £1,010, 500kgs, £990.

Sale every Monday at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.