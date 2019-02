Steers sell to £1,295 at Armoy Mart

Another fine show of 174 head last Monday night saw steers sell to £1,295, heifers sold to £1,195, fat cows topped at £1,020 for 690kgs.

STEERS

Chas Battersby, Bushmills, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,170, 550kgs, £1,165, 560kgs, £1,115. Ronald Douds, Cloughmills, Limousin, 400kgs, £865, 410kgs, £875. Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,050, 550kgs, £1,095. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Limousin, 650kgs, £1,265, 600kgs, £1,230. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Hereford, 560kgs, £1,115, 500kgs, £1,000, 550kgs, £1,130, 550kgs, £1,090, 600kgs, £1,135. A Kearney, Downpatrick, Limousin, 400kgs, £875, 300kgs, £700. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Friesian, 560kgs, £1,035, 560kgs, £1,045. R Watson, Cloughmills, Limousin, 300kgs, £695, 290kgs, £705, 300kgs, £690. Stephen Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs £1,125, 605kgs £1,185, 550kgs, £1,095, 560kgs, £1,035, 550kgs, £1,035. Cahal McCarry, Loughguile, Fleckvieh, 650kgs, £1,200, 700kgs, £1,295. Ian Russell, Coleraine, Limousin, 565kgs, £1,000. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, 605kgs, £1,120, 600kgs, £1,100, 570kgs, £1,075, 660kgs, £1,205. Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs, £1,060, 540kgs, £1,060, 510kgs, £1,090, 600kgs, £1,165. Brian Marcus McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs, £1,075. J Lamont, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 450kgs, £885, 460kgs, £885. R Douds, Cloughmills, Shorthorn, 460kgs, £885, 450kgs, £860, 480kgs, £920. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Friesian, 330kgs, £595, 330kgs, £595, 400kgs, £700, 360kgs, £650.

HEIFERS

Sean Bradley, Kilrea, Charolais, 590kgs, £1,185, 600kgs, £1,195, 570kgs, £1,190, 590kgs, £1,190, 600kgs, £1,160, 600kgs, £1,185. T Wright, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £1,070, 570kgs, £1,095, 560kgs, £1,060, 550kgs, £1,050. Banbridge vendor, Limousin, 430kgs, £900, 560kgs, £1,175, 500kgs, £1,115. C O’Boyle, Rasharkin, Charolais, 500kgs, £1,015. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, Limousin, 530kgs, £1,080, 600kgs, £1,100, 560kgs, £1,100. Paddy Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 415kgs, £800, 460kgs, £820. Ian Russell, Coleraine, Limousin, 550kgs, £955. C O’Boyle, Rasharkin, Limousin, 530kgs, £1,050.

FAT COWS

D McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 690kgs, £1,020. M Adams, Cloughmills, Charolais, 590kgs, £920. Robert McHenry, Ballycastle, Limousin, 700kgs, £900. M Elliott, Loughguile, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 550kgs, £820. T and N Patterson, Cloughmills, Friesian, 690kgs, £1,000.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.