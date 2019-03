Steers sell to £1,300 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 188 head last Monday night met a super trade and some great prices.

Steers sold to £1,300 with a 440kgs Aberdeen Angus at £1,040, heifers topped at £1,070 and fat cows sold to £1,060 for 720kgs.

STEERS

Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs, £1,040, 470kgs, £1,020, 400kgs, £1,005, 460kgs, £1,040, 420kgs, £1,005, 470kgs, £975, 450kgs, £975, 455kgs, £1,005, 450kgs, £1,020, 440kgs, £1,020. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,045. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 290kgs, £685, 300kgs, £750. Whitehead producer, Charolais, 300kgs, £720, 300kgs, £735, 300kgs, £655. Cushendun producer, Charolais, 290kgs, £705. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 450kgs £900, 490kgs £1,040, 460kgs, £895, 450kgs, £900. Glenullin producer, Charolais, 240kgs, £620, 270kgs, £690. Ballymoney producer, OTMs, Limousin, 730kgs, £1,300, 700kgs, £1,200. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £880, 410kgs, £880, 420kgs, £855, 415kgs, £880, 430kgs, £890, 410kgs, £890. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs, £905, 450kgs, £870, 390kgs, £755. Whitehead producer, Limousin, 300kgs, £640, 310kgs, £640, 500kgs, £960. Bushmills producer, Hereford, 560kgs, £1,060. Ballyclare producer, Limousin, 440kgs, £865. Mosside producer, Limousin, 460kgs, £870. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 460kgs, £825, 570kgs, £1,030, 560kgs, £1,035. Bushmills producer, Hereford, 600kgs, £1,055, 505kgs, £940, 545kgs, £970. Loughguile producer, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £1,095, 500kgs, £985. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 640kgs, £1,135, 600kgs, £1,090, 570kgs, £1,020.

HEIFERS

Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 490kgs, £1,020. Glenullin producer, Charolais, 400kgs, £835. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 300kgs, £640, 340kgs, £700, 280kgs, £700. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 380kgs, £790. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,015. Whitehead producer, Limousin, 290kgs, £590, 250kgs, £585, 300kgs, £640. Cushendun producer, Charolais, 340kgs, £670, 255kgs, £560. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,070, 415kgs, £860. Glenshesk producer, Limousin, 370kgs, £750.

FAT COWS

Ballymoney producer, 720kgs, Charolais, £1,060, 570kgs, £870, 600kgs, £840. Dervock producer, Friesian, 560kgs, £690. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 740kgs, £880. Cushendall producer, Limousin, 440kgs, £510, 460kgs, £500, 530kgs, £795.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.