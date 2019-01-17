Steers sell to £1,305 at Dungannon Mart

All classes of stock continue to sell sharply with steers selling to £1,305, 705kg Limousin (185.00).

Heifers topped at £1,235, 660kg Limousin (187.00); fat cows sold to £745, 635kg Limousin (117.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £380 Limousin bull and heifer calves to £360 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanlings sold to £1,115 555kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull (200.00) and weanling heifers to £800, 365kg Limousin (219.00).

STEERS

Steer prices peaked at £1,305, 705kg Limousin (185.00) presented by J Knox, £1,300, 645kg Limousin (202.00), £1,260, 630kg Charolais (200.00), £1,190, 620kg Aberdeen Angus (192.00); E and S Boland £1,185, 590kg Limousin (201.00), £1,175, 575kg Limousin (204.00); D Daly £1,165, 560kg Charolais (208.00); A Bowden £1,035, 510kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (203.00) and Riverview Farms £950, 430kg Charolais (219.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices remain strong to peak at £1,235, 660kg Limousin (187.00) presented by J Taylor; V Patterson £1,230, 615kg Charolais (200.00), £1,200, 575kg Charolais (209.00), £1,180, 580kg Charolais (203.00), £910, 440kg Charolais (207.00); D Nelson £1,055, 520kg Limousin (203.00), £1,010, 495kg Limousin (204.00), £945, 450kg Limousin (210.00); J Cooke £900, 450kg Charolais (200.00), £830, 415kg Charolais (200.00); Mountview Farms £880, 420kg Charolais (210.00), £780, 370kg Limousin (211.00) and B O’Neill £840, 395kg Charolais (213.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A similar entry of calves saw bull calves sell to £380 Limousin presented by B O’Neill, £350 Limousin bull; R Johnston £345 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull; K Wilkinson £290 Belgian Blue bull, £230 Hereford bull; N Hammond £285 Hereford bull, £265 Hereford bull; D and W Trouton £285 Belgian Blue bull, £290 Fleckvieh bull; C Dixon £255 Limousin bull; Friesian bull calves sold from £58 to £155.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £360 Aberdeen Angus presented by W Allen, £270 Belgian Blue heifer, £300 Shorthorn beef heifer; J Kelly £340 Limousin heifer, £335 Limousin heifer; R Johnston £335 Sim heifer, £220 Sim heifer; H Quinn £295 Belgian Blue heifer, £260 Charolais heifer; B O’Neill £275 Limousin heifer, £250 Limousin heifer; W Rodgers £260 Hereford heifer, £200 Hereford heifer; W Smith £250 Hereford heifer, £230 Hereford heifer, £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer; N Hammond £240 Hereford heifer, £230 Belgian Blue heifer; C Dixon £230 x 2 Limousin heifers; K Wilkinson £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer;

WEANLINGS

Weanling prices remain very strong to peak at £1,115 for 550kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull (200.00) presented by W Cochrane, £1,065, 520kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (205.00); T Lester £980, 415kg Limousin (235.00); M Sheridan £955, 400kg Charolais (238.00), £940, 375kg Charolais (250.00), £815, 330kg Charolais (246.00), £695, 270kg Charolais (257.00); M and E McRory £800, 320kg Aberdeen Angus (248.00), £780, 300kg Limousin (261.00); D Quinn £795, 275kg Limousin (287.00), £790, 275kg Limousin (280.00), £780, 275kg Limousin (283.00), £780, 260kg Limousin (300.00), £715, 225kg Limousin (319.00), £710, 220kg Limousin (320.00); P McKearney £780, 330kg Charolais (236.00); M McNally £775, 285kg Limousin (272.00), £770, 270kg Limousin (284.00), £760, 280kg Limousin (271.00); P Devlin £730, 285kg Charolais (252.00), £700, 280kg Limousin (250.00); W Rainey £655, 225kg Limousin (286.00.

Meanwhile weanling heifers peaked at £800, 365kg Limousin (219.00) presented by T Lester; P Devlin £775, 345kg Charolais (225.00), £605, 280kg Limousin (214.00), £535, 265kg Charolais (200.00); P McKearney £740, 340kg Charolais (218.00), £640, 315kg Limousin (203.00), £565, 265kg Charolais (213.00); M Wilson £735, 330kg Limousin (221.00), £540, 260kg Limousin (205.00); M and E McCrory £690, 255kg Limousin (267.00), £650, 270kg Limousin (240.00), £630, 270kg Limousin (233.00) and H Rainey £550, 245kg Limousin (224.00).