Steers sell to £1,310 at Armoy

A seasonal offering of 128 head last Monday night at Armoy met with a good trade for all types of cattle, Steers sold to £1,310, Heifers to £1,070, Fat Cows topped at £1,040, Cows and Calves made up to £1,260.

LEADING PRICES:

STEERS: R McConaghy, Ballymoney, Char, 650kgs £1,310. Adrian Jamison, Dunloy, Lim, 540kgs £1,090. James McKenna, Ahoghill, Char, 320kgs £730. W J Bartlett, Armoy, Char, 450kgs £1,000. John Sinclair, Bushmills, Sim, 410kgs £825, 500kgs £930. A Jamison, Dunloy, A/A, 480kgs £945, 470kgs £900, 400kgs £790. Geo McAuley, Armoy, Lim, 670kgs £1,285. Tom Deighan, Limavady, Char, 720kgs £1,300, 670kgs £1,200, 600kgs £1,130. H Nicholl, Portglenone, FKV, 540kgs £1,020. John McPeake, Knockloughrin, Char, 420kgs £825, 480kgs £895. A Jamison, Dunloy, A/A, 500kgs £910, 480kgs £910, 500kgs £925, 500kgs £935. J G McGowan, Ballycastle, Fres, 660kgs £1,020.

HEIFERS: Andrew Jamison, Dunloy, A/A, 550kgs £1,005. Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, Lim, 560kgs £1,070. Tom Wright, Ballymoney, A/A, 480kgs £975, 460kgs £800. Paddy Black, Ballycastle, A/A, 500kgs £895, 430kgs £760. Wm Graham, Bushmills, Lim, 480kgs £915. Jonathan Dowds, Moorfields, Lim, 340kgs £660, 500kgs £860. Daniel McCouaig, Ballycastle, Lim, 470kgs £890, 400kgs £805, 470kgs £940. A Jamison, Dunloy, 550kgs £1,005.

FAT COWS: D McAuley, Cushendall, Char, 630kgs £1,040. Robt McHenry, Torr, Lim, 600kgs £880, 605kgs £880. J G McGowan, Ballycastle, Lim 545kgs £900. Alan McClements, Ballymoney, Lim, 590kgs £1,035, 490kgs £710, 525kgs £830. J Adair, Antrim, Fres, 520kgs £665.

SUCKLERS: D Gillan, Garvagh, Lim Heifer Bull Calf, £1,260, Lim Heifer, Heifer Calf, £140. Jas McKenna, Ahoghill, Cow/Bull Calf, £1,260. S McDonnell, Glenariffe, Cows/Bull Calves, £1,030, £1,090, £1,000.