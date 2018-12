Steers sell to £1,390 at Armoy Mart

The final cattle sale of 2018 saw a small offering of 86 head on offer but trade was much sharper than previous weeks.

Steers sold to £1,390 paid for an 800kgs OTM steer, heifers sold to £1,075 and fat cows to £930.

STEERS

Joe Sloan, Rasharkin, 800kgs, Hereford, £1,390. A Devlin, Ballycastle, 5 Aberdeen Angus, 370kgs £750 each, 480kgs, £900, 490kgs, £905, 500kgs, £905. Alister Getty, Bushmills, Limousin, 390kgs, £790. Paddy Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £1,015, 520kgs, £1,020, 560kgs, £1,090. D McMichael, Armoy, Limousin, 500kgs, £980, 580kgs, £1,045. J A Hemphill, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 270kgs, £590, 275kgs, £590, 230kgs, £500.

HEIFERS

V and C McCaughan, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus 500kgs, £1,000, 520kgs, £1,000, 550kgs, £1,075, 480kgs, £900, 505kgs, £970, 440kgs, £800, 460kgs, £800, 480kgs, £880. Jas Davison, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 250kgs, £535, 300kgs, £570. Stephen Smyth, Rasharkin, Limousin, 460kgs, £905, 470kgs, £780. V and C McCaughan, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs, £800, 470kgs, £835, 460kgs, £810, 400kgs, £750, 390kgs, £700.

FAT COWS

S McConaghy, Ballymoney, Limousin, 680kgs, £930. J and W Caldwell, Antrim, Friesian, 670kgs, £780. Geo Carey, Dunloy, Friesian, 580kgs, £600. Jonathan Dowds, Moorfields, Belgian Blue, 450kgs, £580.

