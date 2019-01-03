Steers sell to £1,425 for 755kg at Dungannon Mart

The first sale of 2019 saw a small entry of stock saw steers sell to £1,425, 755kg Limousin (189.00).

Heifers peaked at £815, 485kg Aberdeen Angus (170.00); dropped calves topped at £285 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £250 Hereford.

Weanlings sold to £765, 355kg Simmental male (214.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £630, 280kg Charolais (225.00).

STEERS

Steer prices peaked at £1,425, 755kg Limousin (189.00) presented by J Knox, £1,405, 735kg Limousin (191.00), £1,320, 675kg Charolais (196.00), £1,255, 660kg Charolais (190.00), £1,155, 615kg Charolais (188.00); J Bell £1,185, 635kg Limousin (187.00), £1,155, 610kg Limousin (190.00), £1,130, 585kg Limousin (193.00); Riverview Farms £980, 495kg Limousin (198.00), £950, 440kg Charolais (216.00), £950, 425kg Limousin (224.00).

Heifer prices sold to £815, 485kg Aberdeen Angus (168.00) presented by R Irwin.

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped calves sold to £285 Aberdeen Angus bull presented by P Mullin, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; I Swaile £200 Swedish Red bull; Meanwhile reared Frieisan bulls sold to £200 presented by I Swaile; meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £250 Hereford heifer presented by I Swaile; W Smith £240 Hereford heifer, £210 Hereford heifer, £210 Hereford heifer, £200 Hereford heifer and P Mullin £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS

A small entry of weanling saw male calves peak at £765, 355kg Simmental (214.00) presented by P McEhone, £750, 370kg Simmental (201.00), £740, 340kg Simmental (218.00), £690, 295kg Simmental (235.00), £640, 270kg Simmental (237.00); P Fullen £705, 285kg Charolais (247.00); G Hill £700, 310kg Charolais (227.00), £280, x 2 280kg Charolais (242.00).

Weanling heifers cleared to £630, 280kg Charolais (225.00) presented by P Fullen.