Steers sell to £1,460, heifers peak at £1,245 at Armoy Mart

A grand show of 258 head last Monday night at Armoy met with a super trade for all sorts of cattle.

Steers sold to £1,460, heifers peaked at £1,245, fat cows sold to £990 and springers made up to £1,280.

STEERS

Dundarave Estate, Bushmills, Shorthorns, 590kgs, £1,250, 490kgs, £1,000. William Browne, Bushmills, 800kgs, OTMs, £1,460, 730kgs, £1,340. Fred Tannahill, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus, 620kgs, £1,275, 505kgs, £1,000. John Gardiner, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angis, 600kgs, £1,210. B and R McCollum, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,150. Ian Cruikshank, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,125, 430kgs, £850, 520kgs, £990, 450kgs, £925, 460kgs, £875. Robert Gault, Dunloy, Blonde D’Aquitaine, 360kgs, £755, 300kgs, £660, 340kgs, £710. Margaret Currie, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs, £1,075, 560kgs, £1,080, 560kgs, £1,045. J O Cassley, Armoy, Charolais, 500kgs, £1,070. Paddy Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 380kgs, £750, 385kgs, £750. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 500kgs, £940, 530kgs, £975, 450kgs, £880. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Friesian, 600kgs, £1,000, 600kgs, £985, 570kgs, £980, 580kgs, £970, 700kgs, £1,130, 620kgs, £1,010. John Woodside, Ballycastle, Limousin, 580kgs, £1,000. Sam Carson, Ballymena, Hereford, OTM, 780kgs, £1,115. M Wallace, Friesians, 730kgs, £1,130. Fred Tannahill, Coleraine, Fleckvieh, 550kgs, £1,000, 600kgs, £1,015, 610kgs, £960. Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 470kgs, £890, 540kgs, £1,030, 570kgs, £1,095. David McClure, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh, 640kgs, £1,045, 570kgs, £950, 575kgs, £950. Pat McKeown, Martinstown, Belgian Blue, 505kgs, £965. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Charolais, 520kgs, £990. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 480kgs, £870. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,150, 615kgs, £1,070, 620kgs, £1,140. J Mitchell, Ballymoney, Parthenais, 420kgs, £930, 400kgs, £845.

HEIFERS

R McConaghy, Ballymoney, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,245. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Charolais, 520kgs, £990, 460kgs, £880, 500kgs, £980. William Flemming, Ballymoney, Charolais, 470kgs, £900, 490kgs, £900, 460kgs, £905. J Gardiner, Clough, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,115, 620kgs, £1,140, 560kgs, £1,020. John McMichael, Armoy, Limousin, 360kgs, £730. Robert Gault, Dunloy, Limousin, 290kgs, £680, 300kgs, £600. P and J Hanson, Belgian Blue, 420kgs, £790.

FAT COWS

William Browne, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 700kgs, £980. K Wilinson, Ballycastle, Saler, 740kgs, £990. Chas Quinn, Cushendall, Limousin, 640kgs, £800. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Friesians, 570kgs, £640, 670kgs, £800, 675kgs, £800, 700kgs, £760, 600kgs, £695. J O Cassley, Armoy, Limousin, 650kgs, £845. Chris Lynch, Bushmills, Friesian, 470kgs, £525.

SUCKLERS

P J McGuckian, Cloughmills, (in-calf heifers), £1,280, £1,220, £1,200, £1,200.

Tom Rainey, Maghera, (in-calf cows), £790, £780, £780.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.